Five men suffered injuries Monday morning after scaffolding and large display screens collapsed during event preparations at George Lucas’ Summit Skywalker Ranch in Marin County, California.

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Emergency crews responded to the ranch at about 11:20 a.m. after receiving reports of people trapped beneath a structure. The accident occurred in an upper area of the property as workers prepared for an event.

Firefighters found one person trapped beneath fallen scaffolding and LCD screens. Crews used airbags to lift the collapsed structure and free the man. Emergency personnel evaluated him at the scene.

Three of the injured men went to local medical facilities for further treatment. One man suffered a serious head injury, according to emergency officials. Authorities did not immediately provide detailed conditions for the hospitalized patients. Two other injured men received treatment at the scene and left after firefighters evaluated them.

Skywalker Scaffolding Strikes Back

Fire crews from Marin County, San Rafael and Novato responded to the incident. Officials initially received information that several people remained trapped under a stage, but responders encountered collapsed scaffolding and display equipment at the scene.

Summit Skywalker Ranch is a private retreat and event facility within George Lucas’ expansive Northern California property. The ranch sits in the hills near Nicasio (far away from any sand) and hosts business retreats, meetings, and other private events.

Summit Skywalker Ranch previously operated under the name Big Rock Ranch. The site serves as a private venue and forms part of the broader Lucas property in Marin County.

Officials have not identified what caused the scaffolding and display screens to collapse. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health has opened an investigation into the accident.

The investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the collapse and the conditions at the site when the incident occurred. Authorities have not announced any findings or cited a cause.

Skywalker Ranch had not publicly commented on the accident at the time of the reports. Officials had not released the names of the injured men.