Multi-Time Game Show Winner Dies of Cancer: RIP to Eric Berman

Eric Berman, a well-known Jeopardy! champion and veteran journalist, has died at the age of 60 after a long battle with cancer.

Videos by Suggest

His former place of work, 93 WIBC, an Indianapolis radio station, broke the news of his passing. The former journalist died on December 5, after a 19-year-long struggle with cancer.

Berman first captured public attention in July 1987 as a four-time champion on the iconic quiz show Jeopardy! He went on to win other game shows and had a 28-year-long journalist career. His passing is tragic to many.

From Journalist Legend To Game Show Icon

Born March 5, 1965, in Crown Point, Indiana, Berman earned a journalism degree from Indiana University and went on to spend nearly three decades reporting news and state politics on the radio. His voice was familiar to listeners across Indiana as he covered the legislature, elections, and major stories for stations including WIOU in Kokomo, WOWO in Fort Wayne, and WIBC in Indianapolis.

But he wasn’t just a hotshot journalist. In 1987, he hit Jeopardy! and left a lasting impression.

On Jeopardy!, Berman secured four consecutive victories, earning $37,101 in winnings and household prize watches ($106,000 today). His success that summer qualified him for that year’s Tournament of Champions, but he only made it to the semifinal round. Well, that’s still pretty damn impressive.

Beyond Jeopardy!, Berman remained active in the trivia community. In 2024, he appeared on a televised Trivial Pursuit competition, where he won $20,000, and he competed in national trivia tournaments with strong showings.

Colleagues and friends remember Berman not only for his sharp mind but also for his dedication to truth in journalism. Following his departure from WIBC in 2022, he served as communications director for the Indiana State Medical Association. That year, he was honoured with the Sagamore of the Wabash, one of Indiana’s highest civilian awards.

Berman was a longtime fan of Broadway and the Chicago Cubs and a member of the National Puzzlers’ League. He also taught LSAT classes and was known for his commitment to education and community engagement.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Christine, and their son, Christian. A celebration of his life is scheduled for later this month in Indiana.