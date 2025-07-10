MTV Reality TV Star Models Red, White and Blue Swim Outfit Poolside

Former MTV reality star Chanel West Coast brought the fireworks this July 4th, rocking a bikini that was equal parts sizzling and star-spangled.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to gift her over 3.8 million followers with an explosively patriotic photo dump.

The sandy blonde stunner turned up the heat in an American flag lace bikini, red ties adding a bold touch to her barely-contained curves. Poolside perfection, she struck pose after pose, flaunting her figure with effortless confidence. From hand-on-hip sass to tousled hair and sultry stares, she knew exactly how to steal the spotlight.

Meanwhile, in another slide, a cheeky peace sign doubled as a subtle way to highlight her flawless cleavage, and in the final shot, she turned to reveal her sculpted rump, leaving fans breathless.

She topped off the look with cute red sunglasses with heart-shaped lenses.

“Happy 4th of July!” the MTV fan favorite captioned the post, adding an American flag and a heart emoji. Perhaps anticipating an onslaught of comments, the former Ridiculousness star asked her followers which of the slides was their favorite.

Fans Weigh in on MTV Reality TV Star’s Patriotic Bikini Look: ‘Fantasy Factory’

Of course, fans had no problem weighing in. Unsurprisingly, the fourth pick showing off Chanel’s delicious derriere captured onlookers’… imagination.

“4 for sure! You’re so gorgeous!!! Happy 4th,” one fan gushed. “4…. You bad,” a second fan agreed.

Meanwhile, other fans barely managed to keep it together in the wake of the MTV beauty’s post, let alone pick a favorite. “Oooo mmmmmmyyyyy lllooorrrdd. God bless America and this bikini. Daaammmnnnn,” one fan managed to type between their sweat-dripping brow and labored gasps.

“That body is ABSOLUTE PERFECTION,” yet another lover of the human form exclaimed. “u were my first childhood crush btw, fantasy factory,” a third beguiled fan chimed in.

The summer has a long way to go. Perhaps the MTV alum with grace her social media with even more bikini snaps in the future.