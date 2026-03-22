MTV Reality TV Star and Wife Welcome Baby

An MTV reality TV personality has welcomed another baby, taking to social media to share the news.

Videos by Suggest

Teen Mom alum Javi Marroquin and his wife, Lauren Comeau, have added another branch to their family tree. The couple announced the birth of their third child together on Instagram on March 13, marking Marroquin’s fourth foray into fatherhood.

The 33-year-old posted the obligatory shirtless-dad-holding-newborn-against-chest photo. “The final piece 💙 @lauren3elizabeth,” the MTV star wrote alongside the snapshot.

In a move that’s not at all oversharing, the two also posted a joint video to Instagram of Comeau giving birth. “It’s a boy!” Marroquin can be heard exclaiming as a nurse places the newborn on Comeau’s chest.

“The best surprise of our lives ♡ .. & the sweetest grand finale ✨,” the couple captioned their post.

Of course, MTV watchers were loving that Marroquin added another boy to his growing brood.

“Now sissy is protected by 3 brothers and is still the princess of house hold,” one fan wrote in the comments section to the big baby announcement. “3 kings now….congratulations!!!!” another fan gushed.

“Seriously, I love how you and Lauren’s glow up and how you both complete each other. Congratulations to your family,” yet another avid reality TV fan added. “So happy for u all now, boys have each other, and sissy has a sister,” a third fan chimed in.

Javi Marroquin and His Wife Announced They Were Expecting Again Just After Months After Getting Married

Indeed, Marroquin is no stranger to the delivery room. He and Comeau are also parents to daughter Maizee, 1, and son Eli, 7. Meanwhile, Marroquin shares 12-year-old son Lincoln with his ex-wife and fellow Teen Mom 2 alum, Kailyn Lowry.

The couple announced they were expecting in August 2025, wasting no time after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony that April.

“Our grand finale 🫶🏼👶🏻♡,” Comeau wrote alongside her Instagram post.

Marroquin posted his own Instagram announcement with a photo of the couple on a sandy path.

“The best honeymoon souvenir. So grateful to be doing this again with you momma! You’re the strongest woman I know, and we are beyond lucky 😭❤️ love you more each day,” he captioned the post.