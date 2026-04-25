MTV Reality TV Personality Will Be Released From Federal Prison in May

Josh Drummonds, a former cast member of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, will be released from federal prison on May 12, 2026, after serving a seven-year sentence. The development has renewed attention on his legal history and his past relationship with fellow reality TV personality Nikkole Paulun.

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The U.S. Sun reported his release.

Drummonds rose to public recognition when he appeared on the reality series in 2009 and 2010. The show documented his relationship with Paulun and the birth of their son, Lyle, during their teenage years.

Authorities incarcerated Drummonds in 2019 after convicting him of methamphetamine possession and armed robbery. The charges led to a lengthy federal sentence, which he has served in a Louisiana facility.

Josh Drummonds’ Most Recent Incarceration Linked To Domestic Violence And Theft

His most recent conviction followed a pattern of legal troubles that began shortly after his television appearance. Reports detail multiple arrests between 2009 and 2012, including charges related to domestic violence, assault, and theft. In 2012, a court sentenced him to prison after he broke into a residence connected to someone in Paulun’s circle and resisted arrest.

Drummonds and Paulun briefly reunited after his release in 2016, but the relationship ended again in 2017. Paulun has stated that ongoing violence and instability led her to remove him from her life.

After their separation, Drummonds relocated to Texas, where authorities arrested him again following an alleged assault on a family member. That incident formed part of the sequence of events that preceded his 2019 arrest and federal charges.

Paulun recently discussed Drummonds’ history and upcoming release in a TikTok video, outlining the timeline of his arrests and their impact on her life and their son. ““I don’t even have words to describe how bad it really was,” she said.

Drummonds has remained in custody since 2019. His scheduled release in May will mark his return to life outside prison after several years behind bars.

The case continues to draw interest due to its connection to early MTV reality programming and the long-term outcomes of its participants.