Movie Actor Was Recently Hospitalized After Co-Star’s Unscripted ‘Kick to the Chest’ While Filming

A globally beloved actor was recently hospitalized with internal bleeding after being struck in the chest by a co-star during a film shoot.

The management of Nigerian actor Godwin Nnadiekwe issued an official statement confirming the incident, which took place back in May, and provided an update on his condition.

“We regret to inform you that Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe was rushed to the hospital this evening. He is undergoing treatment for internal bleeding following an incident involving a kick on the chest during filming with his colleague Zubby Michael,” the statement read.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care and will ensure timely updates are shared with the public and the AGN board,” they added. “We appreciate your concern and well-wishes for Godwin at this time. Keep Godwin in your thoughts.”

According to IMDb, the actor is best known for his performances in Broken But Whole (2021), The Good Doctor (2021), and Cramp My Style (2024).

Before issuing the statement, Nnadiekwe took to Instagram to share details about the incident, emphasizing that Michael’s kick was unscripted and highlighting the urgent need for stricter safety measures on set.

“Just wanted to share an incident that happened on set a few days ago. This isn’t to call anyone out, but it’s a serious reminder to prioritise each other’s safety on set,” he wrote alongside footage of the incident.

“During a scene, I received a kick to the chest from my colleague, who wasn’t part of the script or directed by the director,” the actor continued. “It’s caused me serious pain. Had to get medication for my chest to feel better today. I did all these by myself. No assistance!”

Actor Promises to Commit to Better Safety on Set

Nnadiekwe also highlighted the absence of adequate medical support during the shoot, urging greater accountability in Nollywood (Nigeria’s answer to Hollywood) productions.

“When we’re working without insurance policies or readily available first aid, unexpected physical actions like this, even if accidental, can have real consequences. Let us commit to sticking to the script and ensuring everyone feels safe and respected,” the actor continued.

“What if something more serious had happened? Or this went south? Every action on set, particularly physical ones, must be intentional and within the director’s vision.”

A few days later, the actor posted a follow-up on Instagram, thanking fans for their support.

“I’m happy to share that I have made a strong recovery,” the actor wrote alongside a montage of him dancing on a balcony. “Your thoughts and prayers truly lifted my spirits,” he added in part.

Then, on July 4, the actor posted footage of himself back on the set.

“Back on the grind. Hopefully, no kick on the chest this time,” he joked in the caption to the footage.