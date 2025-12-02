Movie Actor From More Than 350 Films Dies of Cancer: M.S. Umesh Was 80

The film world of Kannada cinema is in mourning after the loss of one of its most beloved comedians, M. S. Umesh, who passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2025. He died at the age of 80 at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, after a prolonged battle with liver cancer.

The Times Of India shared the sad news on December 2.

Tragically, Umesh’s final weeks were marked by hardship. In October, a fall at his home left him with leg and hip injuries. It was during treatment for those injuries that doctors discovered advanced liver cancer. Despite undergoing care at the hospital, his condition deteriorated rapidly.

Born on April 24, 1945 in Mysuru, Umesh began acting almost as a child. His big-screen debut came in 1960 with the film Makkala Rajya, however. Over a career spanning six decades, he appeared in more than 350 films, earning a revered place among fans and peers alike.

Umesh Will Be Remembered For His Wit

His trademark was subtle, expressive humour. Not boisterous or flashy, but deeply rooted in observation and nuance. Roles like Sithapathi in the 1990 comedy Golmaal Radhakrishna, or his work in films such as Venkata in Sankata, showcased his skill at bringing warmth and laughter with minimal fuss, and won him a place in the hearts of multiple generations.

Venkata was a stand-out role for Umesh. Director Ramesh Aravind fondly remembered Umesh’s time as the old lady. Per the outlet, he said, “He was such a lovable human being. There are many talented people, but someone who is both gifted and genuinely kind is rare. His roles, from child artiste to adult performer, are legendary.”

News of his death triggered an outpouring of grief across the industry and beyond. Political figures and fellow artists paid tribute, calling his departure a huge loss to Kannada cinema.

But even as fans mourn, there’s a sense of gratitude: for decades in which Umesh’s presence lightened the screen and brightened lives. His voice, his expressions, his comic timing; those will live on in memory.