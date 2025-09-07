Movie Actor Dies of Stroke Complications: Jaswinder Bhalla Was 65

Internationally beloved comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla has died at the age of 65.

Bal Mukand Sharma, a close friend, said that Bhalla had a brain stroke on the evening of August 20 and was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, India. Bhalla passed away at the hospital on August 22.

“He was in a critical condition on admission,” Fortis Hospital explained in a statement, per entertainment outlet Live Mint. “He was under the care of the Neurosurgery team and managed on a ventilator and cardio supportive drugs for 2 days. In spite of the best clinical care and all resuscitative efforts, due to the severity of the illness, he passed away today at 04:35 am.”

Jaswinder Bhalla pictured in 2023. (NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

Jaswinder Bhalla made a significant contribution to Punjabi cinema and stage over a career of more than three decades.

In 1988, he began his professional comedy career with the album Chhankata 88. He created the album with his friend and collaborator Bal Mukund Sharma, according to The Statesman. The title “Chhankata” (a Punjabi word roughly equivalent to “jingle” in English) was inspired by college shows they performed together.

Bhalla released over 27 audio and video albums in the Chhankata series, featuring social satire, witty commentary, and memorable characters.

Jaswinder Bhalla’s Comedy Albums Often Stirred Controversy

Some of his Chhankata albums also caused controversy for their satire on religious and social institutions. In 2003, certain ragi jathas (Sikh musicians) objected to perceived mockery in his work. In 2009, his album Mithe Pochey faced criticism from village leaders, and some of his political satire reportedly upset government officials.

Meanwhile, he had a successful career in Punjabi cinema, acting in films such as Mahaul Theek Hai, Jija Ji, Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, Power Cut, Kabaddi Once Again, Apan Phir Milange, Mel Kara De Rabba, Carry On Jatta, Jatt and Juliet, and Jatt Airways.

I am shocked to hear about the passing of legendary actor Jaswinder Bhalla ji. His contribution to Punjabi cinema and the joy he brought to millions will always be remembered. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nDx2r3r63p — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 22, 2025

“The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful,” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X, per Live Mint. “The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatar will always reside in our hearts,” he added.

Jaswinder was married to Parmdeep Bhalla, a Fine Arts teacher. They share two children, Pukhraj Bhalla and Ashpreet Kaur. Pukhraj has appeared in Chhankata albums since 2002 and acts in Punjabi films, while Ashpreet lives in Norway.