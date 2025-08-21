Movie Actor Dies After Experiencing Jaundice: Santhosh Balaraj Was 35

Internationally beloved actor Santhosh Balaraj has died.

The 35-year-old passed away on the morning of August 5 at Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru, India. He succumbed to complications arising from liver and kidney issues, which had caused severe jaundice. According to a report by The Week, he passed at approximately 9:30 AM.

Last month, the actor was hospitalized and placed in intensive care as his health steadily declined.

Heartbreaking 💔 Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj is no more. Known for ‘Ganapa’, his legacy will forever live in our hearts. 🕯️ #SanthoshBalaraj #KannadaActor #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/ukC5X8gkCv — CineHind (@CineHind) August 6, 2025

Balaraj was initially hospitalized for jaundice and had shown signs of recovery. However, his condition took a turn for the worse, leading to his readmission. Earlier reports in the week of his passing revealed that his health had become critical, and he had slipped into a coma. Despite intensive care treatment, his organs ultimately failed to recover.

Santhosh Balaraj Once Had a Promising Career, Highlighted in His Most Recent Film

According to the Hindustan Times, Santhosh Balaraj was known for his performances in films such as Kariya 2, Kempa, Ganapa, Berkeley, and Satya. He was the son of the late Kannada film producer Anekal Balaraj. His breakthrough role in Ganapa earned him recognition for portraying realistic characters.

His most recent film, Kariya 2, an action-romantic thriller set against the backdrop of the criminal underworld, premiered in October 2017. The movie received mixed to positive reviews, with his portrayal of Kariya earning particular praise.

He made his cinema debut with Kempa (2009), a Kannada action drama launched by his father. The film highlights rural conflict and emotional intensity.

Santhosh lost his father, Anekal Balaraj, in a road accident in 2022. Since then, he remained unmarried and lived with his mother.