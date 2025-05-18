Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee Separates From Comedian Wife, Report Says

Following nearly six years of marriage, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee quietly separates from his comedian wife, Brittany Furlan.

Sources close to the situation revealed to TMZ that Lee and Furlan have been living separately for the past two weeks. They also stated that Lee’s drinking is out of control, and he has become resistant to his loved ones who are concerned.

Although they are not living together, Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan are reportedly still in contact. However, there are now public signs that the couple’s separation may lead to divorce.

Since living separately, Lee has stopped following Furlan on social media. In his latest Instagram post, he also claimed that he was working on a new single called “Stupid Girl.”

The couple was first romantically linked in 2017 and were engaged the following year. They exchanged vows in 2019.

Tommy Lee was previously married to Pamela Anderson, Heather Locklear, and Elaine Starchuk.

Brittany Furlan Breaks Her Silence, Saying Marriage Problems With Tommy Lee Are Not Anyone’s Business

Not long after the news broke about her and Tommy Lee’s separation, Brittany Furlan spoke out about the situation.

In a post on TikTok, Furlan said she was currently living in a hotel and navigating a difficult situation in her marriage. She pointed out the situation is “not anyone’s business.”

Furlan referred to the situation as embarrassing, saying, “I’ve been struggling at home. This whole thing is embarrassing for me and my husband. Just leave us alone.”

She then spoke about the recent catfish incident she dealt with involving Falling In Reverse singer, Ronnie Radke. She said the catfish had messaged her for weeks, causing conflict between her and Lee.

“I told my husband everything. I thought it was Ronnie. He said it wasn’t,” she explained. “I said, ‘Cool.’ I didn’t hide anything,”

Furlan also admitted that chatting with someone else while married wasn’t ideal. “There’s no excuse, but I came clean. I’m a good person.”

However, the incident took a turn when Lee confronted the alleged catfish, who claimed Furlan was more involved in the situation than she led on.

She has denied doing or saying anything inappropriate. She pointed out that she often interacts online with various people, including her husband’s friends. Since then, Radke has accused Furlan of stalking him.

“Leave us f–ing alone, bro,” she added.