Florida Teen, 16, Stabbed 14-Year-Old Boy To Death In Fight Over PlayStation: Police

A Florida 16-year-old, Ruben Whitworth, has been charged as an adult after he allegedly stabbed to death a 14-year-old boy, Jordan Dowdy, during a fight over a PlayStation.

As reported by WPLG, the incident occurred on Monday, August 25. At a group home associated with a nonprofit, located on Northeast Third Avenue in Oakland Park, a fight broke out between Whithworth and Jordan.

A series of 911 calls from their caretaker was revealed by WSVN, which show the heartbreaking moment in which the alleged stabbing is reported.

“Can you send me law enforcement and send me paramedics, please?” the caretaker, unnamed, told the 911 dispatcher. “I need paramedics immediately.”

When asked where Jordan was stabbed, the caretaker answered, “I don’t see the knife right now, I had to break it up, and I had to get involved with this situation.”

Then, the caretaker is heard telling Jordan, “Talk to me, are you with me?”

Stabbed To Death

Unfortunately, Jordan Dowdy succumbed to his injuries. He was allegedly stabbed by Whithworth following a fight over a PlayStation at the group home. The pair, however, had a problematic history, according to Jordan’s mother, Tiffany Simpson.

“Jordan asked him one day, ‘Ruben, would you like some mozzarella sticks?’ and he told [my son], ‘No, shut the ‘F’ up, or I’m going to stab you and kill you,’” Simpson told WSVN. “Two weeks later, he ended up dead.”

As per WPLG, Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ruben Whitworth. He is charged as an adult with second-degree murder with a weapon. He was released by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. Then, he was booked into the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward County records reviewed by the outlet described Jordan’s murder as “dangerous,” “depraved,” and with no premeditation.

Two days later, a candlelight vigil was held outside the group home on Wednesday, August 27. Surrounded by loved ones, Simpson thanked the attendees.

“Everybody that’s here for him, I want to say thank you for just this little bit of time,” the grieving mother said. “I know each and every one of us loved him and he loved each and every one of us, unconditionally.”

A GoFundMe was set up to cover Jordan’s funeral expenses.