The Most Dangerous Zodiac Signs, According To The Stars (And Past Serial Killers)

It’s frightening how accurate the stars can be. Indeed, they reveal our innermost thoughts and desires before we’re consciously aware of them. From lightyears away, they can deduce the cheaters, the gullible believers, and the sappiest of us all.

Despite their great distance from us, the stars can spot wolves in sheep’s clothing, too. Our Zodiac offers insight into not just our superficial quirks and tendencies, it can also predict who among us is the most dangerous.

The stars aren’t the only ones making this call, either—the statistics back up these disturbing celestial claims.

5. Cancer

(Left: Google Arts & Culture/Wikimedia Commons, Right: LAPD/Wikimedia Commons)

As the only Zodiac sign ruled by the Moon, Cancer is more prone to mood swings than anyone. Their shadow self is in a constant state of flux, tossing Cancers to and fro in a sea of their own convoluted emotions. Thus, it’s unsurprising that Cancers make the list of some of the most dangerous Zodiac signs.

Some notably dangerous Cancers include King Henry VIII, who was never known to hold a grudge or act impulsively (eye roll). Other contemporary Cancers include Samuel Little, who confessed to murdering 93 people between 1970 and 2005.

4. Sagittarius

(Left: Florida Department of Corrections/Wikimedia Commons, Right: State Archives of Florida/Wikimedia Commons)

As it turns out, go-getter Sag has a darker side than they’d like you to believe. Though outwardly charismatic and passionate, these obsessive signs can use these traits for evil if they put their minds to it. Sag is cursed with a constant state of restlessness, which can cause them to act without thinking.

Take Ted Bundy, for example. This attractive, charming man lured women in with his good-guy performance before brutally murdering them. He confessed to 30 homicides in all, but his true victim total could be much higher.

3. Scorpio

(Left: Neura Magazine/Wikimedia Commons, Right: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation/Wikimedia Commons)

Given Scorpio’s penchant for the dark side, it’s unsurprising that they would make the “most dangerous” list. These signs are prone to jealousy and manipulation. Additionally, they are acutely aware of power dynamics, making it easier for them to get the upper hand. I know, I know—everyone always hates on Scorpio.

Still, it’s hard to argue with the facts. Marie Antoinette and Christopher Columbus were two infamous Scorpios who killed hundreds of thousands, either indirectly or directly. Vlad the Impaler, Charles Manson, and the Golden State Killer make the list, too.

2. Pisces

(Left: Los Angeles Police Department/Wikimedia Commons, Right: Florida Department of Corrections/Wikimedia Commons)

If anyone would be susceptible to crimes of illogical passion, it would be Pisces. These hyper-emotional signs feel first and think second. Because their emotions are so profoundly intense, Pisces has difficulty reeling them in. Consequently, they have the potential to be some of the most dangerous members of the Zodiac.

John Wayne Gacy, the BTK Killer, and Richard Ramirez (also known as the Night Stalker) are three Pisces who acted solely on emotional impulse. Aileen Wuornos and Madame LaLaurie were two female Pisces who wreaked havoc on the South.

1. Capricorn

(Left: Chicago Bureau of Investigation/Wikimedia Commons, Right: Drug Enforcement Administration/Wikimedia Commons)

The most dangerous sign of the Zodiac is unassuming Capricorn. While it might seem unlikely at first, a closer look at Cap’s Zodiac profile provides some clarity. Capricorn is a cardinal Earth sign ruled by Saturn. These signs are motivated, hard-working, stubborn, and almost entirely consumed by challenge and discipline.

According to data collected by Astrology Zodiac Signs, Capricorns might not make up the largest percentage of infamous criminals. However, Cap is by far the deadliest and most prolific—which, in a way, is even more terrifying. AZS’s study found that while there are fewer Cap killers overall, those criminals tend to murder more people.

For example, Harold Shipman was a UK physician who is believed to have killed more than 200 of his own patients between 1975 and 1998. Al Capone, Phil Spector, and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán are three fellow Caps. On the one hand, these men were hard-working and business-minded. On the other hand, their planned out foresight caused many deaths.

A Capricorn assignment in your natal chart doesn’t guarantee a one-way ticket to Rikers Island, but it does suggest you have a darker side than you might think. Socrates said, “To know thyself is the beginning of wisdom.” And Cap, you’d be wise to keep your stress levels and emotions in check.

