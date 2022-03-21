Brew Coffee, Cold Brew, Tea, And Even Matcha On The Go With This Innovative Tool

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Morning rituals take many forms. Nevertheless, they almost always involve preparing a caffeinated beverage for a much-needed pick-me-up. Whether it’s prepping the French press for that anticipated cup of morning joe or putting the kettle on for a warm cup of tea, we all have our go-to morning beverage.

That said, we have come a long way from the days of basic drip coffee. With so many tools, devices, and techniques available, one can easily acquire a cabinet full of machines and cups to fit every particular craving.

Even more frustrating can be finding the time (or room) to make and store your go-to drink on busy mornings or while traveling. But what if we told you it’s possible to brew everything from coffee to matcha (even cold brew!) and take it with you in one simple device?

Prepare yourself for hassle-free mornings with the swoon-worthy Mosi multi brew infuser that makes the perfect cup of anything in a snap, without the mess!

Brew Anything, Anywhere

The Mosi Multibrew Infuser is the first of its kind. Simply attach any of the interchangeable sieves to the all-in-one infuser and brew, steep, or shake.

A wide range of interchangeable sieves are available to easily brew coffee, cold brew, matcha, fine, or loose leaf teas. Finally, a way to make cold brew coffee at home (or on the go) the easy way! Bye expensive cold brew and iced coffee subscriptions!

(Mosi)

Your favorite beverage can be brewed simply by adding your preferred tea or coffee to the Mosi sieve and then filling the bottle with either hot or cold water. In addition, the Mosi bottle is double-walled, allowing your drinks to stay hotter or colder longer. It’s as easy as 1-2-3!

When brewing, close the lid on the Mosi infuser and flip it over so that the water can infuse with the tea or coffee. Then simply take pleasure in it whenever you like, anywhere, whether at work, on a trail, or at home. Even more impressive is the fact that the Mosi is dishwasher-safe, making it even more convenient for those who are always on the go! Handwashing is a thing of the past, and that’s where it should stay.

(Mosi)

If the fact that you can have a delicious cup of brew anytime, anywhere doesn’t impress you, perhaps Mosi’s quality materials will. Mosi uses the same materials found in baby products and medical devices, so you can rest assured that you’re receiving the safest infuser available.

Put an end to your fussy morning routine with a Mosi infuser today and enjoy the convenience of brewing anytime, anywhere.

