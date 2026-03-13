‘Mormon Wives’ Star’s Baby Daughter Hospitalized

A star from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives took to social media to break down the harrowing incident that led to her baby daughter’s hospitalization.

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“Wanted to give an update for awareness [because] trusting my instincts was absolutely crucial,” Mayci Neeley began in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, per PEOPLE.

The 31-year-old’s March 12 posts featured a picture of her 8-month-old baby, Charli, and her husband, Jacob Neeley, in the hospital.

Mayci explained that during a work meeting on March 11, she suddenly had an “anxious, sick feeling” about her daughter, who was born last July.

“Our nanny was holding her, and I could tell just by touching her that her temp was high,” the reality TV personality recalled. When they took her temperature, it was 102°F.

The mother of three then noticed that Charli’s stomach seemed to contract unusually as she breathed. The parents decided to go to a nearby hospital, seeking a suction clinic their pediatrician had recommended.

Doctors listened to her daughter’s breathing, concluded it was “wheezy,” and suggested a breathing treatment would help.

‘Mormon Wives’ Star’s Baby Received a Breathing Treatment, Steroids, and Antibiotics

The doctors also diagnosed Charli with an ear infection and sent her to the ER for further evaluation. There, she received a breathing treatment, steroids, and antibiotics. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star explained that doctors were hesitant to discharge Charli due to her fluctuating oxygen levels. Ultimately, she was admitted to the hospital overnight.

“The anxiety & stress, and sadness I felt was unreal,” Mayci recalled in her Instagram Stories. “But ultimately, I felt so grateful I trusted my instincts! The doctor kept telling me, ‘You did the right thing by coming in,’ which reassured me.”

Charli has since been discharged and will require oxygen while resting.

“We are home, and Charli girl finally smiled for the first time in a few days, which makes me feel like she’s finally feeling better,” Mayci added.

She then encouraged other parents to follow their intuition, emphasizing that her choice was “completely right and crucial.”

“I honestly didn’t really realize how bad she was struggling until the hospital, so I’m so so so grateful we took her in,” she explained to fans. “I was also supposed to be in New York for work yesterday, and cancelled that trip a few days ago. Call it divine intervention or coincidence, but I do think everything happens for a reason.”

Mayci and Jacob have three children: Charli, son Hudson, 9 (whom Jacob officially adopted in March 2023), and daughter Harlow, 5.