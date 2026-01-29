‘Mormon Wives’ Star Left in Tears While Sharing ‘Discouraging’ Chronic Illness Update

Giving fans a personal update, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews has opened up about recent “discouraging” news about her chronic illness.

In a TikTok post, Matthews brought followers along to a recent doctor’s appointment where she tested for 90 different allergens. However, the appointment didn’t go the way she hoped.

“I wish I had more answers,” the Mormon Wives castmate said about the chronic illness she has endured in recent years. “I don’t think people understand how discouraging it is.”

Matthews previously opened up about her chronic illness in September 2024, stating she had been “fighting for her life” while filming the Hulu reality TV series. She had been battling skin flare-ups when the cameras were rolling.

She later told Newsweek that she didn’t have an official diagnosis, but noted the flare-ups didn’t start until after the birth of her third child.

“After I had my third child, I started getting really bad allergies,” Matthews explained at the time. “Then I started getting molluscum on my neck, and then little rashes all over. After that, I got my breast implants in, and the rashes got even worse.”

She also noted that she was placed on steroids three different times and had gained “12 pounds of inflation.” After stopping the steroids, the reality TV star said she had “head-to-toe rashes, opened wounds, hives, and shakes.” She also had metal toxicity from mercury fillings in her mouth.

“Once we started filming is the first step I took to start healing my chronic illness,” Matthews continued. “That’s when I took out my breast implants, and they filmed that, but it wasn’t shown.”

She further shared, “I filmed all of my storyline for season one, and it just wasn’t shown.”

The ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Continues to Share Details About Her Mysterious Chronic Disease

Although very little about her chronic disease was documented on the show, the Mormon Wives star has continued to share more details about her health battle.

In January 2025, she had spent the majority of 2024 “removing all toxic things, both from my body and my life.”

One year later, she revealed she had developed allergies. She’s now allergic to egg white, egg yolk, some grasses, cat hair, dog hair, and horse hair.

“Going to try cutting out both milk and eggs,” she then added. “And see if that helps the hives/allergic reaction rashes I’ve been dealing with recently!”