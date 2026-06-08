Morgan Wallen Responds to ‘Nonsense’ Rumors Circulating About His Canceled Pittsburgh Concert

Less than 24 hours after he canceled his second Pittsburgh performance due to predicted inclement weather, Morgan Wallen addressed “nonsense” rumors about him and his team’s actions following the cancellation.

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In an Instagram Stories post, Wallen explained the reason behind the June 6 cancellation. “This morning, my team walked on my bus and told me they had been consulting with local officials and that I should cancel my show in Pittsburgh tonight, and I said, ‘Why?’ They said that there was going to be strong winds in the area, and I said, ‘OK.’ So, that is what I did and that was the information I had in the moment, and I trusted my team.”

Wallen noted that, while the wind hadn’t arrived in Pittsburgh yet, he decided to cancel early. “The truth of the matter is, I have a large stage that, in those conditions, could become fatal to a lot of folks around it,” he wrote. “So, I did the best I could with the information I had in that moment.”

Wallen decided to cancel the show after speaking with local officials and his team. Wallen claimed there was no choice but to cancel the show in his statement to fans. He also noted that severe adverse weather conditions were expected throughout the rest of the day and night.

“Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority,” he added.

In his Sunday morning update, the country music superstar then addressed the drama head-on. “I’ve been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air,” he continued. “I think my true fans know that that’s not how I operate in general, but I had to say it. Ya’ll take care.”

Fans and Critics Slammed Wallen’s Decision After the Weather Changed

Meanwhile, fans and critics took to social media to slam Wallen after the weather changed.

“Update on Morgan Wallen Pittsburgh,” one fan-turned-critic wrote from Acrisure Stadium, where the concert was set to be held. ‘It’s currently 8:38pm. The concert was cancelled out of “concern for fans due to inclement weather.’ Pictured below is a photo I just took of where I should be listening to Ella Langley. Did Morgan Wallen cancel on purpose? Hungover?”

Another disgruntled fan wrote, “Morgan Wallen canceled his concert in Pittsburgh an hour ago due to severe weather. The weather is now done. Fire the management, fire the meteorologists, fire the canons.”