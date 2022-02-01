What Does It Mean To Have A Moon In Pisces For Women?

Our Sun sign is often our first introduction to astrology. We consider this sign to be our “official” Zodiac sign. As such, we hang our hats on our Sun sign’s traits. But the stars have more to say about us than our alignment with the Sun. The position of all celestial bodies at our birth affects our Zodiac. This includes the Sun, Moon, and all the planets. When it comes to our internal selves, the Sun might not be the right place to look at all. To truly know our “shadow” selves, we must look to the Moon.

The meaning of a Moon in Pisces for women changes from person to person. Still, we can use generalizations to navigate our lives more mindfully. Our lunar sign can act as a framework for internal analysis and growth. Read on to learn more about the characteristics, weaknesses, love lives, and careers of women with a Moon in Pisces.

Characteristics Of A Pisces Moon

Like Sun signs, Moon signs come with their fair share of stereotypes. Your lunar sign contributes to your uniqueness in a small, but not whole, part. The combined elements of all our placements are what create our individuality.

Pisces is a mutable water sign. As such, Pisces tends to be in a constant state of flux. Like water, they move within and adapt to their surroundings. In that way, Pisces is incredibly similar to the Moon and its cyclical nature.

Two of the biggest strengths of Pisces Moons are their sensitivity and romanticism. Those born with their Moon in Pisces are deeply intuitive. They tend to absorb the energy of their environment and reflect it like a mirror.

While a Pisces Moon might not be the most comfortable in a crowd, they can easily read them. Pisces Moons see through superficial airs and sense the more authentic energy underneath. This gives them a keen sense of other people. If a Pisces Moon doesn’t get a good vibe from something, they’re likely right.

Their deep emotional capacity makes Pisces Moons incredibly empathetic. They can easily place themselves in another’s shoes. Because of this, they’re quick to lend a helping hand to those who need it. This makes setting boundaries difficult (more on that later).

Pisces Moons are dreamers through and through. Pisces’ ruling planet, Neptune, governs dreams and intuition. In a positive headspace, Pisces Moons’ dreaminess makes them highly imaginative and optimistic. Notable Pisces Moons include Leonardo da Vinci, Audrey Hepburn, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Weaknesses Of A Moon In Pisces

A woman with a Moon in Pisces is incredibly empathetic, which is their greatest strength and biggest downfall. Because Pisces Moons are susceptible to external influences, others can easily drag them down into the trenches.

Pisces Moons aren’t the best problem solvers, nor do they handle venting well. Despite wanting to be supportive, Pisces Moons tend to mirror the emotions they see. If you are stressed or overwhelmed and bring the problems to a Pisces Moon, they will soon be stressed, too.

When a Pisces Moon does have the emotional capacity to help, they often don’t know where to stop. They would rather put themselves out than hurt others’ feelings. As a result, they’re lousy at setting boundaries.

Once they’ve met their emotional capacity, Pisces Moons are liable to sink into self-pity. Pisces rules the 12th House of Self-Undoing, which governs loss, sorrow, and endings. This makes Pisces prone to melancholy. These emotions can even be comforting to Pisces Moons.

In that same vein, Pisces Moons can be self-indulgent. They use their sensitivities as an excuse for shirking responsibility or abusing substances. Rather than experience the intensity of their feelings, Pisces Moons might try to numb reality with alcohol or excessive screen time.

Finally, Pisces Moons love wearing rose-colored glasses. Their ruling planet, Neptune, is nicknamed the “Master of Illusion” because of its propensity to illude. Pisces Moons can get swept up in their idealistic fantasies until they’re completely detached from reality.

The Love Life Of A Pisces Moon

Pisces live in a rose-colored world, which makes them utterly lovesick. The love life of a Moon in Pisces is often over-romanticized and disappointing. Pisces Moons will see relationships as idealized versions of themselves rather than what they are.

Because of this, Pisces Moons might tolerate mistreatment longer than others. Blame it on the self-pity or emotional check-out, but heartbreak tends to follow Pisces Moons around. However, when they do find something good, it’s usually great.

The best partners for Pisces Moons can protect their sensitivities and cultivate their imagination. Grounded earth signs like Taurus and Capricorn Moons can keep Pisces Moons on solid ground. However, these pairings only work if the earth signs extend patience to their partner’s whimsy.

Scorpios are also great matches for Pisces Moons. Scorpios and Pisces are both water signs. This makes both of them more empathetic to the other’s shifting emotions. Scorpio Moon can ride the emotional waves of a Pisces Moon’s personality while staying relatively grounded.

Conversely, some of the worst partners for a Pisces Moon are aggressive, action-oriented fire signs. Leo Moons, for example, would find Pisces’ internal focus to be tiresome. A fixed fire sign like Leo needs to be at the center of their partner’s attention, not second to their self-dialogue.

Other poor matches are Aries and Gemini Moons. Aries tend to be too aggressive for Pisces, who prefers gentler interactions. On the other hand, Gemini is too flighty for an airy Pisces. Geminis’ mutable nature can confuse and alienate Pisces, pushing them to more self-pity.

The Pisces Moon Career

Pisces Moons’ romantic, dreamy nature makes them fantastic creatives. They excel in abstract art forms like painting, poetry, and lyrical movement. Their art forms serve to focus and redirect Pisces’ intense energy.

Because of their strong sense of empathy, Pisces Moons also make wonderful caretakers. They tend to gravitate toward roles in vet science, early childhood education, or humanitarian work. Helping others is rewarding for Pisces as long as they can keep their stress levels down.

A Pisces Moon’s work environment is incredibly important. Too much rigidity can stifle a Pisces creative flow. They tend to buck against micromanagement and do the best work on their schedules. Similarly, Pisces Moons will be the first to notice (and the last to handle) a hostile work environment.

Pisces Moons will express their professional unrest through a lack of effort. Rather than face confrontation, they will check out emotionally and mentally. Quitting is too aggressive for a Pisces Moon. They’ll wait until management notices and fires them.

Like their mutable, aquatic energy, Pisces Moons excel in free, creative environments. When they have the space to nurture and cultivate their imagination, they can accomplish great things.

Pisces Moons might live with their head in the clouds, but don’t mistake them for airheads. Without their dreamy perspective, the world would indeed be a much darker place.