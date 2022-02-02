What Does It Mean To Have A Moon In Libra For Women?

“What’s your sign?” We’ve all certainly heard this question before, and it’s more than likely that you’ve pretty much always known the answer. Even for those of us who aren’t horoscope-obsessed, we know what our “sign” is and that it has to do with what day of which month we were born.

What many of us don’t realize is that our “sign” usually refers to our “sun sign,” and our sun sign is only one part of our birth chart. There are more pieces of your birth chart puzzle to discover. Knowing more about your birth chart will greatly enhance the possibilities and accuracy of your horoscope.

Your sun sign is determined by where the sun was located in the sky when you were born. Your sun sign dictates how you interact with those around you and the energy you emit into the world. Your sun sign controls the personality you show others, so it’s easy to see why this is the sign that the people around you use to identify you. Still, your outward energy and personality is only one aspect of who you really are, and in many ways, it isn’t the most important part. So, what else makes up who you are?

How Do You Find Your Moon Sign?

So, you know your sun sign, and sun signs are very easy to look up. How do you know what your moon sign is? Just as your sun sign has to do with where the sun is when you’re born, your moon sign is determined by the moon’s position when you’re born. To figure this out, you may need to consult your birth certificate. You’ll need to know exactly where you were born as well as when you were born (down to the minute.) Once you know this info, you’ll be able to calculate your entire birth chart. Check out. any one of the many birth chart calculators (like this one) to figure out which moon sign is yours.

Characteristics Of A Libra Moon

(mountain beetle/Shutterstock.com)

Women with a moon in Libra are focused on harmony. You strive to create peace with the world around you, as well as with the people in your life. Fairness and justice are of the utmost importance to you. Libra moons are charming, easy to gravitate towards and put special focus on having good manners. They also often put a lot of focus on embracing their femininity. Libra moons tend to be artistic and design-focused. Aesthetics and visuals are likely very important to you.

Since Libra is an air sign, communication and connecting with the world around you is vital. Social interaction and being around others are very important to you and can re-energize you when you’re in a rut. This works out well because you are a naturally incredible communicator and mediator, so other people are drawn to you, too. For this reason, Libras are likely to be popular and love any opportunity to act as a caregiver. Libra is also a cardinal sign. This means that not only do you feel passionate about maintaining peace and harmony, but you’re always ready and willing to act on it.

The Weaknesses Of A Moon in Libra

(Mr.Attapol Kla-asa/Shutterstock.com)

Libra moons have their weaknesses just like any other sign. Libra moons’ biggest weakness is their desire to avoid conflict at any cost. This may not sound like a bad thing, but conflict-avoidance can come at the price of learning and growth. It also causes issues to boil up, rather than get resolved quickly and early. This often results in passive aggressiveness later on. Your desire and ability to keep the peace is one of your greatest assets, but it can also keep you from getting your needs met in lieu of pleasing others.

You can also be gullible and easily swayed. Libra moons are often indecisive and quickly overwhelmed when faced with multiple choices at once. Some Libra moons can be a bit on the snobby side, and they might put too much value on materialistic things.

The Love Life Of A Libra Moon

(Daniel Eskridge/Shutterstock.com)

As a Libra moon, you take your love of love to the next level. Libra moons will do just about anything for companionship, and they’re known to need to tone down their obsessiveness every once in a while. Libra moons are gentle and caring in relationships. As a caregiver, you enjoy expressing your love by supporting your partner and being their rock when the going gets tough or celebrating their little wins.

Because you’re a skilled communicator, you won’t shy away from sharing your emotions with your partner. But, when it comes to sharing something you think may rock the boat or cause a conflict, you’re more likely to keep this hidden to sustain harmony. Because companionship and keeping the peace are two of the most important things for a Libra moon, it’s no wonder that maintaining a peaceful, harmonious relationship is of vital importance.

Since your moon sign is all about your private self, emotions, and moods, it’s easy to see how it can really affect your romantic life. In fact, your moon sign compatibility can even be more important than your sun sign compatibility. So, for Libra moons, which moon signs should you seek out for romantic relationships, and which ones should you stay away from?

Most Compatible Moon Signs

Gemini moon– Gemini and Libra moons are both very social, and they love having companionship. You are both more rational than emotional, and you’ll enjoy talking for hours and sharing ideas. Aquarius moon – This is another pair that won’t be overly emotional. And, it will be chock full of some great things like respect, fairness, and honest and open communication. You will have to find a way to accept your Aquarius moon partner’s need for independence and encourage them to access their romantic side. Libra moon – In this case, opposites don’t attract! Both of you will value being together above all else. And, since your inner worlds are so alike, you’ll align on many important topics. You’ll both be courteous, diplomatic, and considerate. But, you’ll want to pay special attention to communicating openly and not being too conflict avoidant when problems inevitably arise.

Least Compatible Moon Signs

Taurus moon – Because you avoid conflict at all costs, you may have a tendency to let your issues with Taurus moon bubble up instead of addressing them right away to avoid conflict. You prefer much more frequent communication than Taurus moons. And, Taurus moons will struggle to meet your needs when it comes to romance and affection. Capricorn moon – Capricorn moons tend to be practical and stoic, rather than emotional or romantic. They’re also often workaholics. This will leave you frustrated and seeking more romance and companionship. Virgo moon – Though you and Virgo moons both respond logically in most situations, there are many ways in which you two greatly differ. Virgo moons have strong opinions, and they’ll be likely to correct you when they believe you’re wrong. And, a Virgo moon may have very high standards that are difficult and frustrating to live up to.

The Libra Moon Career

(cosmaa/Shutterstock.com)

As a Libra moon, you have the ability to flourish in many different career paths. Libra moons tend to be polite and fair, which makes you an ideal fit for a career that works with people. As a boss, Libra moons are often focused on team-building activities and creating a strong workplace dynamic. Libra moons tend to be easy to trust and approachable. As a cardinal sign, Libra moons are quick to take initiative and take on challenges. Libra moons are great mediators, so they can thrive in positions like psychologists, marriage counselors, and customer support agents

As someone greatly focused on fairness, Libra moons often thrive as judges, lawyers, and consultants. You are also a great negotiator, which makes mentor, promoter, or salesperson great options for you. Alternatively, being a host or art director can marry your talents for design with your love of being around others.