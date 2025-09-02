Mom Plunges To Her Death From Tower While Taking Selfie With Son

A mother had fallen to her death off a nearly 300-foot tower while attempting to take a selfie with her son. According to the New York Post, 45-year-old Elizaveta Gushchina was celebrating completing a dangerous bungee jump on August 31 in Pavlovsk when she plunged to her death in front of her 22-year-old son, Nikita.

Local authorities reported that the extreme sports fan carried out the jump before climbing back up the 289-foot chimney that belonged to an unfinished thermal power plant. She didn’t have her safety harness on at this point, so when she took a photo with her son, she lost her balance and fell.

“She secured herself to a rope used for rope jumping, but did not set the required safe length,” said a source to Russian outlet REN TV. “Then, approaching the edge, the woman slipped on a wet board, fell from a height, and died.”

Video footage shared on Telegram captured the wild moment that Gushchina performed the successful jump. This was just minutes before she plummeted to her death. Attached to nothing but an elastic cable, the mother pushed herself off a wooden platform, barreling toward the ground at high speed.

Even more tragic, Gushchina had just turned 45 the day before she died. Her son had granted her this trip for her birthday present, according to Fontanka. He was a part of the same bungee jumping center, also having his mother’s same adventurous spirit.

In response to the horrific death, the extreme sports club that the mom belonged to made a statement. “Yesterday, under tragic circumstances, experienced jumper and mother of two children Liza passed away,” it said.

“Elizaveta Gushchina, along with her son Nikita, is a member of our sports team. Now the entire team is mourning this loss. This is a very big tragedy for us.”

Now, the police are investigating this incident. They are looking into the bungee jumping facility and whether they were breaking any laws.