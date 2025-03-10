Mom Assaulted Young Daughter With Metal Guitar, Police Say

A mom was arrested for allegedly thrashing her daughter with a metal guitar after waiting outside her school for 10 minutes while the daughter hung out with friends.

Police responded to a domestic abuse call at a residence in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Monday, February 3, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime. When officers arrived, they spoke with 52-year-old Sayda Orellana Castellanos. Castellanos said she grew frustrated after waiting 10 minutes outside her daughter’s school while the girl talked with friends.

It seems the daughter had committed the cardinal sin of chatting with boys.

The daughter, whose age was not disclosed, later informed police that her mom had started referring to her as a “whore” during the exchange.

The Alleged Assault Also Reportedly Involved a Broom

Upon arriving home, Castellanos instructed her daughter to start her chores immediately, according to the report. However, the daughter went to her bedroom first to change out of her uniform, which further escalated Castellanos’ frustration, per Miami’s Local 10. She followed her daughter into the room and began verbally insulting her.

The verbal insults eventually escalated into physical aggression, according to the affidavit.

Castellanos informed police that her daughter punched her in the face, prompting her to grab the girl’s hair and drag her into the hallway. There, she took a metal guitar from the wall and began striking her daughter, who had fallen to the floor.

However, the 52-year-old was just getting started.

Castellanos then escalated the attack by grabbing a broomstick and using it as a weapon. She struck her daughter with the broom until it eventually broke, authorities reported.

Video Evidence Reportedly Backs Up the Daughter’s Account of Her Mom Beating Her with a Guitar

Throughout the assault, the victim’s 15-year-old sister captured the incident on video. Police later reviewed the footage, which corroborated the victim’s testimony.

“These injuries sustained by the daughter shows clear indications of permanent disfigurement,” the affidavit detailed.

The girl received immediate medical attention from paramedics at the scene.

Castellanos was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and child abuse resulting in serious bodily harm. She was taken to the Miami-Dade County jail but has since been released after posting a $3,500 bond.