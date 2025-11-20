Model Gina Lima Declared Dead on Arrival After Being Delivered to Hospital — and Now Her Ex-Boyfriend Has Died, Too

Hours after Gina Lima was declared dead, her ex-boyfriend, online influencer Ivan Cezar Ronquillo, also passed away.

According to the Manila Standard, Lima was discovered unresponsive in her condo in the Philippines’ Quezon City earlier this week. She was pronounced dead upon her arrival at a nearby hospital.

Her ex, Ronquillo, had actually taken her to the hospital. He was later unresponsive on the staircase of Lima’s condo. His cause of death has been preliminarily determined to be suicide by hanging.

Police Lt. Col. Edison Ouano, chief of the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, stated Ronquillo was declared dead on arrival at Quezon City General Hospital.

Ouano further shared that law enforcement is examining a “wave of online speculation and harassment” following the deaths.

“That’s what we’re investigating now because there was indeed bashing on social media,” Quano continued. “But in parallel, we are still conducting our own investigation into his death.”

Gina Lima’s Cause of Death Currently Remains “Undermined”

Inquirer.net reported that Lima sustained “nonfatal external injuries.” Forensic investigators involved in the case further pointed out that organ congestion, which included fluid in the lungs and a congested heart, was discovered. They believe these findings are consistent with possible cardio-respiratory distress.

Police Capt. Michael Aarón Alcantara, who conducted the examination, stated the cause of death remains “undetermined” pending toxicology and histopathology tests.

QCPD spokesperson Police Major Jennifer Gannaban further shared at a press conference that investigators are now looking at “other possible causes” of the model’s death once toxicology results are completed.

“We also need to wait for the results of the toxicology examination for the other cause of death,” Gannaban stated. “Because initially, it was not fatal. So that means that’s not what killed her.”

She further pointed out that tablet and marijuana “kush” were recovered from the room where Lima was discovered unresponsive.

Gannaban further stated that Ronquillo has never been considered a person of interest in Lima’s death. “We have not found any evidence that indicates he was involved,” she noted.