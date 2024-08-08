MLB Legend Billy Bean Dead at 60

Billy Bean, MLB legend and the league’s Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, following an 11-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia. The former athlete was 60.

Bean made his debut in April 1987 with the Detroit Tigers. He also played for the Dodgers, Padres, and Buffaloes. He logged a total of 519 plate appearances in 272 career games.

Bean was also the only living openly gay Major League player (current or former), having come out in 1999.

In a post on X, the Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Bean. “We mourn the passing of Billy Bean, a former Dodger and pioneering executive who as MLB’s Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion truly elevated the culture and spirit of the game he loved.”

In a statement, the MLB revealed that Bean had been diagnosed with cancer in Sept. 2023. “Our hearts are broken today as we mourn our dear friend and colleague, Billy Bean,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated. “One of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known.”

Manfred also shared that Bean had been a friend to countless people within the MLB and had made a difference through his constant dedication to others. “He made Baseball a better institution, both on and off the field,” Manfred continued. “By the power of his example, his empathy, his communication skills, his deep relationships inside and outside our sport, and his commitment to doing the right thing. “

The MLB commissioner then added, “We are forever grateful for the enduring impact that Billy made on the game he loved, and we will never forget him. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Billy’s husband, Greg Baker, and their entire family.”

Fellow MLB Stars Pay Tribute to Billy Bean

Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus, who was also a close friend to Billy Bean, paid tribute to the former baseball player.

“As society progressed, Billy brought that as a figurehead to Major League Baseball,” Ausmus said. “And institutions that never had a position like that, or a role like that, or even acknowledged it.”

Ausmus continued by noting, “Billy would say that baseball did a lot more for him than he ever did for baseball. I truly believe in talking to him, that the best thing that’s ever happened to him in his life is that he was able to get back into baseball after having to leave baseball.”

A’s manager Mark Kotsay also stated, “It’s a sad day, definitely, for what he’s done in the game. His leadership is going to be missed in the role. Brad Ausmus is a good friend of mine, and I know Brad sent him a note today. … For baseball, we lost an ambassador and a really, really great man.”