Missouri Boy, 16, Cried ‘Mommy, Mommy,’ Before Mother Stabbed Him To Death: Police

A 47-year-old Missouri mother, Krista Roy, is accused of shooting her 16-year-old son, Carter Bennett, while he slept. Allegedly, the dying teenager called out, “Mommy, Mommy,” before her mother stabbed him to death while caressing him.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the St. Charles Police Department (SCPD), the incident occurred on Monday, September 29. At around 10:57 a.m., SCPD responded to a Lightfoot Drive residence to conduct a welfare check on Carter.

As per KSDK, Carter’s friends hadn’t heard from him in days, so they asked the SCPD to check on him on September 27 and September 28, court documents said.

However, as police officers arrived at the residence, they quickly noticed a foul smell coming from inside the house. Upon entering, they found Carter Bennett dead in his bed. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had been stabbed several times. Next to him lay a bloody knife.

The Kansas City Star reported that Krista Roy attempted to take her own life and was hospitalized on Monday. After her release, she was taken into custody, where she allegedly confessed to killing her son.

According to prosecuting attorney Joe McCulloch, Roy told the police that she had gotten hold of a pistol to kill her son and herself. She allegedly admitted to shooting Carter several times as he was sleeping in his bed.

Then, noticing her son was still alive, she lay down with him and caressed him, the prosecutor alleged. All the while, the dying Carter was reportedly calling, “Mommy, mommy.”

Roy then allegedly stood up, grabbed the knife, and stabbed him multiple times, killing Carter. According to authorities, the gun Roy allegedly used to kill Carter was found in her ex-husband’s home.

Mother Arrested, Son Remembered

Krista Roy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She is currently being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

The St. Charles School District shared a statement with KSDK, saying that they didn’t alert parents as Carter Bennett was no longer enrolled in their district. However, they alerted staff members and will provide care and counseling support to students.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a former student,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to the child’s family, friends and all who loved him.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.