Missing Woman’s Remains Found on Husband’s Property 3 Years After Her Disappearance

The remains of a Michigan woman who went missing over three years ago have been discovered on a property owned by her husband.

On Wednesday, August 21, the Michigan State Police (MSP) confirmed that human remains discovered on Dale Warner’s property belonged to Dee Ann Warner, a 52-year-old mother of four from Tecumseh, Michigan. Warner had been reported missing on April 25, 2021, from her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township, Lenawee County.

“Today further investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Medical Examiners Office on the human remains that were found on Dale Warner‘s property,” the MSP wrote on X. “The Jackson County Medical Examiner has positively identified the remains as Dee Warner.”

Authorities have also confirmed that Dee’s death has been classified as a homicide.

“The manner of death has been confirmed however it will be withheld pending further investigation. Although there has been positive identification on the remains and manner of death has been confirmed, this is an ongoing investigation,” the MSP continued.

“Investigators will continue to gather evidence and work with the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure a conviction,” they added.

The recent update in the case follows confirmation from police on Sunday, August 18, that human remains were discovered in a propane tank on a property owned by Dale. This discovery occurred during the execution of a search warrant on Friday, August 16.

The Missing Woman’s Remains Were Found in a Tank on Her Husband’s Property

The tank typically contained anhydrous ammonia. It’s a chemical commonly used in agricultural fertilizers, as confirmed by a family spokesperson to local outlet WTVG. According to the report, the tank was sealed with a “do not use” sign. The spokesperson also noted that the chemicals were not present in the tank at the time the remains were discovered.

On November 22, 2023, state police announced in a news release that Dale had been arrested. He is facing charges of open murder and evidence tampering. He has been arraigned in the Lenawee County District Court.

Captain Steve O’Neill, Commander of the First District Headquarters, expressed pride in his detectives for their pursuit of the case.

“I am extremely proud of the tireless work our detectives have put in to solve this case,” Captain O’Neill said in the release at the time. “With incredible determination, they have pieced together a very difficult case culminating with an arrest. This arrest is another step in our investigation. We will continue our efforts to bring closure to the family,” O’Neill added.

Meanwhile, Dale had previously pleaded not guilty and has consistently asserted his innocence. In June 2024, a judge determined that sufficient evidence existed for him to be tried for the murder.