Missing Pennsylvania Woman Found Stuffed In Metal Box in Bloomsburg, Husband Charged

Days after she was reported missing, 33-year-old Katlyn Harp, a Pennsylvania woman, was found dead and stuffed inside a metal box in Bloomsburg. The box was found on property belonging to her husband, leading authorities to charge Vincent Harp with criminal homicide.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, Katlyn was reported missing on June 20. Heather Lane, Katlyn’s sister, requested a welfare check on her after she didn’t hear from her, something that was “not like her,” as they were in constant communication.

Lane revealed to a patrol officer that Vincent Harp had told her he and Katlyn had argued after dinner on June 29.

Following the initial report, law enforcement began looking for Katlyn Harp. During the police investigation, authorities spoke with Vincent. The criminal complaint stated that the man was “inconsistent” in regards to his movements before, during, and after his wife disappeared.

Further Details

The document revealed that Vincent had visited a gas station, looking to purchase gloves. After a cashier stated they didn’t have any to sell, he asked for one employee pair. The cashier agreed to do so, and Vincent left the gas station with the gloves in his hands in his pickup truck.

The pickup truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, is one of the vehicles Vincent allegedly used to travel to a location of interest on Shade Mountain Road. The criminal complaint added that Vincent drove a 2007 GMC Yukon on the morning of June 20 at that exact location.

The heavily wooded area was examined, and drag marks were observed.

On June 25, police got hold of a Kawasaki UTV. It had been sold the day before. A field test conducted by a Forensic Service Unit showed a “presumptive positive for human blood.”

Video surveillance footage obtained by police shows Vincent driving his Chevrolet Silverado. Inside, a large box is seen, as per the complaint.

Body Found

On June 29, Pennsylvania State Police received a call from Heather Lane. They received a report that a search party had located Katlyn at a Harp Lane residence, formerly owned by Vincent.

Upon arrival, a metal box, consistent with the one viewed inside Vincent’s vehicle, was found north of the property. As per the complaint, the box had a “strong odor of decomposition emitting from it.”

After opening the box, human remains were found. The remains were identified as Katlyn Harp via a tattoo on her body.

Cellular data allegedly placed Vincent Harp at the location on June 21 at around 10:30 a.m. He was in the area a second time during the afternoon on that same day.

As a result, Vincent Harp was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. He remains in custody without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.