gas-station-customer-stabs-employee-43-times

A Minnesota gas station employee has died after they were stabbed 43 times by a customer.

According to local media outlet WISN, the deadly incident occurred at the Mankato, Minnesota, Kwik Trip gas station in the early hours of Tuesday, Mar. 18.

Local investigations used surveillance footage from the store to identify the suspect, who appeared to be a “known customer” of the gas station. He was identified as Michael Mille, 28. Mankato Police confirmed that he was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was later identified as Dennis Vosika, 34, of Mankato. He was discovered unresponsive with a knife wound when police arrived on the scene just a little after 3 a.m. local time.

The medical team at Mayo Clinic Health pronounced Vosika dead shortly after his arrival.

Miller is now facing second-degree murder charges.

Kwik Trip CEO Releases Statement About the Shocking Gas Station Employee’s Death

Following the news about the gas station stabbing, Kwik Trip CEO Scott Zietlow released a statement about the incident.

“One of our coworkers was tragically stabbed and killed while on duty,” Zietlow wrote. “This is a devastating loss for all of us, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Zietlow then stated that Kwik Trip is fully committed to supporting its coworkers through the painful ordeal. “The suspect is in police custody,” he pointed out. And we are working closely with law enforcement authorities to understand what happened.”

The Kwik Trip CEO further shared that the safety and well-being of coworkers are the top priorities at the company’s establishments. “We are committed to maintaining a secure and supportive workplace for all workers. We want to make sure that everyone feels safe and supported during this challenging time.”

He went on to add, “We will get through this as a community, leaning on each other for strength and support.”