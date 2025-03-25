missing-model-found-seriously-injured-on-roadside

Maria Kovalchuk, an OnlyFans model who had been missing for 10 days, was discovered gravely injured and abandoned along a roadside in Dubai.

Videos by Suggest

The 20-year-old model had reportedly been missing since March 9, when she informed friends she was invited to a hotel party. Concern grew among her loved ones when she failed to board her scheduled flight from Dubai to Thailand two days later, according to reports from The Mirror and The Sun.

Maria, originally from Lviv, Ukraine, was found on March 19 near a road in Dubai. She had sustained several serious injuries, including a reportedly broken spine and multiple fractured limbs.

Maria was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent at least three surgeries.

Dubai Police Issue Statement on Model Found Gravely Injured on Roadside

Meanwhile, Dubai Police confirmed that the model had been found.

“Dubai Police confirm that the Ukrainian citizen previously reported missing is currently hospitalized. [She is] receiving medical care with her family present,” they said, per The Mirror. “A comprehensive investigation has revealed that she sustained serious injuries after entering a restricted construction site alone and falling from a height.”

“Dubai Police continue to work closely with the family and relevant authorities to provide all necessary assistance,” they continued. “The public and media are urged to refrain from sharing unverified information. [Please] respect the privacy of the individual and her family during this challenging time.”

Dubai Police reported that Maria suffered “serious” injuries after entering a “restricted construction site” alone and falling “from a height.” Authorities stated that this conclusion was reached following a “comprehensive investigation.”

The 20-year-old Ukrainian had told acquaintances she planned to attend the event with two men who claimed to be representatives of the modeling industry, according to reports from the Ukrainian press. Her mother, Anna, recounted how Maria mentioned staying with these men, expressing increasing concern when she suddenly lost contact.

Maria’s family has reportedly disputed the police’s version of events. Meanwhile, Russian media suggests they believe she did not fall at a construction site.

“Today, [my daughter] was found in the hospital in serious condition. She has no documents, no phone, nothing. She has undergone three operations. And she cannot speak,” Anna said, per The Mirror.