Missing 23-Year-Old Sergeant Found Dead in Dumpster, Soldier Charged

A soldier has been charged with murder following the death of a fellow service member at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

On October 30th, the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel formally charged 21-year-old Spc. Wooster Rancy with murder and obstructing justice in connection with the death of 23-year-old Sgt. Sarah Roque, per CBS News. Hailing from Ligonier, Indiana, Roque served as a mine-detecting dog handler and was reported missing on October 20.

Tragically, her body was found in a dumpster on the base just two days later.

Shortly thereafter, specialists from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, along with the FBI and various other law enforcement agencies, launched an investigation into Roque’s death. They classifed it as a homicide.

Sgt. Sarah Roque’s Commanding Officer Pays Tribute to Her Following Her Tragic Death

“As a commander and a leader, this is a tragedy,” Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, said during a press conference per ABC News. “This is something that we never want to happen, we never want for the family to have to endure, or for the unit to have to endure.”

“The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood team is deeply saddened by this devastating loss. We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Sergeant Roque,” Beck continued

“Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and Soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably,” Beck added. “Her passing has caused a tremendous void throughout our team. There are no words to ease the pain. [However], we continue to provide care, resources and support to those who are affected during this difficult time.”

Officials at Fort Leonard Wood announced earlier in October that they were investigating Roque’s death as a homicide and had apprehended a person of interest. They also emphasized that there was no wider threat to base personnel or the surrounding community.

Sgt. Sarah Roque Was Highly Decorated During Her Short Career

Roque enlisted in 2020 and hailed from Ligonier, Indiana. She later relocated to Fort Leonard Wood, where she successfully completed Basic Combat Training. This central Missouri military training facility prepares nearly 80,000 individuals each year.

Roque served with the 5th Engineer Battalion.

Her commendable service earned her several awards and decorations. These include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.