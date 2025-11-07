Missing Man Found During New York Marathon, Survived For Days On Halloween Candy

A missing man was found in the strangest of places – during the New York City Marathon. He had been missing for two days, surviving on just Halloween candy. The 55-year-old apparently has cognitive disabilities.

Giacomo “Jack” Campione disappeared on October 31 in the morning hours. According to the New York City Police Department, he vanished from a Queens neighborhood. At the time, Jack wore a Halloween costume and had been out with an aide and some group home housemates.

However, he got lost in the crowded streets, and the aid couldn’t find him. His family became worried that something may have happened to him.

Man Goes Missing On Halloween, Found Safe And Sound

“His cognitive ability is between a 4 and 6-year-old. So picture a child in the street,” Giselle Campione, his sister, told 1010 WINS. After his disappearance, the local community began searching for the missing man. “If it wasn’t for the community, I don’t know if Jack would be here right now.”

Jack spent two nights on the New York streets. He survived on Halloween candy he got on the holiday and slept on the sidewalk. He was still missing when the New York Marathon happened.

During this time, someone spotted him and called the police. This brought an end to the search and rescue for the missing man. Unfortunately, Jack suffered a fall prior to being rescued. He had injured his nose, but all things considered, he was alive.

It’s a miracle all things considered. Jack was on medication that he wasn’t able to take during this period. He also didn’t have water or food except for Halloween candy. So the fact that he was in good condition is great news.

However, his family wants to know how the aide lost track of Jack in the first place on Halloween. They expressed thanks to the person that found Jack and rescued him. This story could have ended much worse than it did.

“It’s New York. We see a lot of stuff in New York,” Giselle said, per WCBS. “Thank you New York for helping my brother.”