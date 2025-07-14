Minnesota 9-Year-Old Survives Getting An Arrow Through His Brain

A Minnesota 9-year-old boy, Gus Deterding, suffered a gruesome injury after slipping on some ice. While carrying hunting equipment, and following his fall, an arrow went through his brain. Miraculously, not only did Gus survive, but he also managed to fully recover.

According to KARE 11, the incident occurred back in March in Alexandria. At the time, Gust was helping his father, Dave, pack his truck with equipment, including a youth bow and arrows, for a hunting trip. Suddenly, things took a dangerous turn when he slipped on some ice.

“I was vacuuming downstairs, and Dave was getting dressed, and (Gus) came in, in a panic,” Abby, Gus’ mother, told the outlet.

Gus was carrying the arrow under his armpit and was pointing toward his head. However, when his parents cleaned up the wound, they weren’t particularly worried.

“He had a very small cut on his head,” Dave said.

However, Gus feared for his life.

“He kept saying. ‘Mom, am I dying, am I going to leave you? I don’t want to leave you yet,’” Abby said. “And I’m like Gus, ‘No, we’re just getting stitches.’”

Shocking Revelation

However, once at a local hospital, a doctor revealed the truth to their parents. The arrow that he was carrying under his armpit had entered along his nose and pierced his brain. The arrow’s tip, which carried some bone, had stopped before reaching the top of his skull.

“It literally took my breath away and I felt, like, sick to my stomach,” Abby said. “I couldn’t believe it, ‘No, that far, what?'”

Moreover, everyone was shocked by the fact that Gus managed to take the arrow out by himself. And while both instances could have been fatal, he seemed completely fine.

“He looked too normal,” Children’s Minnesota Hospital’s Dr. Ken Maslonka told the outlet. “I would say in the 28 years I’ve been at Children’s of Minnesota I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Maslonka added that the arrow had stopped just shy of the carotid artery. He said that if the arrow tip had hit it, it would have been fatal.

Despite the sustained injury, Gus was sent home relatively quickly.

Now, with Gus Deterding playing as he usually would, both Abby and Dave believe that his survival was an effect of divine intervention.

“It’s a miracle,” both parents agreed.