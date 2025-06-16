Minister Killed In Freak Accident After Being Thrown From Boat And Hitting Propeller In Lake Charles, Louisiana

In a freak accident, 71-year-old Louisiana minister Danny Harrison died after being thrown from his boat. As a result, he was hit by the boat’s propeller, resulting in his death.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF), the incident took place at the Calcasieu River in Jefferson Davis Parish on June 8. At the time, Harrison was operating a 16-foot vessel with a 40-horsepower motor. Suddently, while operating the boat, he hit an object in the water and was ejected from the vessel.

As Harrison remained in the water, the boat circled continuously, and, eventually, the vessel’s propeller struck Harrison. According to the LDWF, Danny Harrison was wearing a “personal flotation device.” However, evidence at the scene suggested that he was not wearing a kill switch lanyard.

The LDWF stated that the kill switch lanyard is required for anyone operating vessels that are smaller than 24 feet and have over 10 horsepower, which was the case with Harrison’s. The device, attached to the operator, is “designed to have an engine cut-off switch while the motor is running and the vessel is underway.”

In other words, should an operator be ejected from a vessel, the kill switch lanyard would shut off the boat’s engine.

The body of Danny Harrison was turned over to the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner’s Office, as per the LDWF. The LDWF continues to investigate the incident.

Remembering Danny Harrison

According to an obituary, Danny Mose Harrison, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was a “faithful member” of the Livingway Pentecostal Church. He was a licensed minister with the United Pentecostal Church International as a “Prayer Minister.” Additionally, he worked for White Collar Transit and was a meat cutter for over 30 years.

“He was the most skilled fisherman and never gave up his secret fishing spots,” the obituary reads. It added that Harrison “gave the absolute biggest and warmest hugs to everyone.”

“He was ‘PeePaw’ to some of the sweetest children including, Vandi, Bryndal, Libby, Greyson, Chaplin, Maci, Mia, and Laine as well as many others,” the obituary continued.

Harrison is survived by his wife, Melissa Evans Harrison, his children, brothers, and sister.