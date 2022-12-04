Suck At Baking? Trick Your Family Into Thinking You’re An Expert With This Genius Pie Hack

Holidays always bring with them the expectation of festive show-stopping pies and baked treats worthy of being displayed in storefront windows. However, getting them on the table can be tricky during this hectic time of year, especially if baking isn’t your forte.

With a holiday to-do list a mile long, there’s no time for worrying about possible pie crust fails, so baking shortcuts are the perfect solution. Fortunately, there are lots of them to get you through the holiday season.

This viral pie hack from Instagrammer Chelsea Dyan shows busy home bakers how to serve up adorable bite-size pumpkin pies without the hassle of baking from scratch. All you need to pull off this no-bake crowd-pleasing dessert is a store-bought pumpkin pie, a cookie cutter, and some whipped cream.

To make these pumpkin pie bites, spray both sides of the cookie cutter with nonstick cooking spray. Use it to make cutouts of your chilled store-bought pie, then place the results on a platter. Top each tiny pie with a dollop of whipped cream, along with chopped pecans or a dash of cinnamon or ginger, if desired.

But what should you do with all the leftover pie? No need to worry, Dyan has a plan for that too: pumpkin pie cake pops!

She adds the remaining pie, along with a tablespoon of canned pumpkin, into a large mixing bowl and mixes until blended. After that, she molds the mixture into individual cake balls using a teaspoon (you can also use an ice cream scoop or melon baller) and places them on a cookie sheet to chill in the refrigerator.

Meanwhile, she uses a microwave to melt chocolate chips. Once the cake balls have chilled, she places a treat stick into each one. She then gently coats each pumpkin ball in the melted chocolate and drizzles them with caramel sauce before returning the finished cake pops to the refrigerator to harden.

Your family will surely think you’ve mastered the art of baking when you serve them a platter of irresistible (but secretly super easy) desserts.

