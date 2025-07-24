Millionaire Father Of 3 Trampled By Elephant

A millionaire CEO and a father of three children was trampled to death by an elephant. According to PEOPLE, 39-year-old FC Conradie was killed by an elephant on his own property in South Africa.

Elephant Tramples CEO And Father Of 3 To Death

The elephant caused severe injuries to Conradie, co-owner of Gondwana Private Game Reserve in Mossel Bay. This accident happened on Tuesday, July 22, while outlets received a statement from local authorities on Thursday.

“According to reports available, emergency services were summoned to the scene after the man was trampled by an elephant at about 08:00 [a.m. local time],” said the statement.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found the CEO with “multiple injuries.” He unfortunately didn’t even make it to the hospital as paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

“The elephant was already moved away from the camp on arrival,” it added.

Statements In Honor Of CEO

Facebook (Botlierskop Game Reserves & Villas)

In a Facebook statement, Gondwana Private Game Reserve responded to the tragedy. They confirmed “with deep sorrow” the death of the reserve’s co-owner.

“A devoted husband, father of three young children, and a cherished friend to many,” it wrote. “FC was a beloved and highly respected figure—both within Gondwana and across the broader conservation community. His passing has left the team at Gondwana and many others in profound shock and mourning.”

The statement then revealed that an inquest docket was opened with the KwaNonqaba Police Station. This means they would be formally investigating the tragic accident.

Speaking on behalf of the Gondwana team, a close family friend lent their own statement. “This is an unimaginable loss,” they wrote. “FC was more than a leader—he was a mentor, a visionary, and a truly remarkable human being.”

The spokesperson kindly asked for privacy during this difficult time as the family is “grieving deeply.” They also asked for the public to “refrain from speculation” while the investigation is ongoing.

The reserve continued to describe Conradie as a “passionate conservationist.” He reportedly helped to establish one of South Africa’s leading private game reserves. Conradie also committed to “wildlife conservation, community upliftment, and sustainable tourism.”

They described his absence as “a void that cannot be filled.” Despite this incredible loss, they promised to continue his legacy.