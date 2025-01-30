miley-cyrus-models-sheer-top-with-nothing-underneath

Miley Cyrus rocked a sheer, bold look for her recent chat with model and actress Pamela Anderson. The singer sat down with Anderson to discuss her newest film The Last Showgirl, which also features a song that Cyrus wrote for the movie.

Cyrus’ ensemble came from the Schiaparelli’s Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, which she wore braless. The see-through black bodysuit included criss cross straps and was paired with a short sarong skirt that tied in the front.

Other details included a gold zipper down the center of the bodysuit, which she matched with small gold hoops and a large bangle around her wrist. The singer looked stunning with her brunette locks slicked back into a straight ponytail.

Pam Was Miley’s Childhood Icon

The two stars spoke about Anderson’s new movie, which landed her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture. Cyrus’ song “Beautiful That Way” was also specifically written for the film. When asked about the song, Cyrus said that she actually wrote it over the phone with songwriter Andrew Wyatt.

Anderson revealed that the song had come as a “surprise” while watching the film for the first time. Cyrus was thrilled to hear that the actress was pleased with the song, adding that ever since she was little she wanted to be just like Anderson.

Cyrus and Anderson also spoke about what it has taken for them to get to where they are today. The former Hannah Montana star stated that she has “no regrets.”

“In my life, when I look back, all the mistakes—anything that I was unsure of or I didn’t understand—I am so proud of every moment and every stage of my life,” Cyrus said. “I would not go back and change anything.”

She continued staying that her life “always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are—something that’s more potent, something that’s more real.”