Mike Rinder, Who Exposed Scientology Secrets With Leah Remini, Dead at 65

Mike Rinder, who is known for exposing Scientology secrets with Leah Remini, has passed away amid his year-and-a-half battle with esophageal cancer. He was 65 years old.

Rinder’s wife, Christie, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 5.

“Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband,” she wrote in the post, which features a photo of the Rinder family. “I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you.”

She then praised her husband’s unmatched courage and integrity and said he would forever inspire the family.

“You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter, and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder.”

Rinder’s wife then shared his final words.

“If you are reading this, I have shuffled off this mortal coil in accordance with the immutable law that there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes,” he stated. “I have been lucky — living two lives in one lifetime. The second one the most wonderful years anyone could wish for with all of you and my new family!”

Rinder further stated that his only real regret was not achieving what he said he wanted to, which was ending the abuses of Scientology.

“If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses, please keep the flag flying — never give up,” he continued. “And please, if you are able in some way, help Christie and the boys to move forward into the next chapter of their lives.”

Rinder’s blog, which details all the secrets of Scientology, will remain an archive. It also features 4,000 posts and 300,000 comments.

Leah Remini Visited Mike Rinder Weeks Before His Death

Just weeks before Mike Rinder passed away, Leah Remini took to Instagram to share photos of her spending time with him while he was battling cancer.

Spreading a little holiday cheer in Florida with my [Mike Rinder] and his beautiful family,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I am so moved by the outpouring of love and care shown to Mike and his family.”

Remini also informed her followers about Rinder’s battle with cancer.

“As many of you know, Mike has been courageously battling cancer, and your messages of love truly lift his spirits,” she wrote. “Please keep Mike, [his wife] Christie, and their two boys in your prayers. Surround them with all the love and strength they so deserve.”

She also praised Rinder’s wife for being an angel and Rinder’s sons for being so supportive.

“While managing her household, two boys, and doting over her husband, she shows a strength and grace that is a wonder to behold,” she noted. “Shane and Jack, you have been so wonderful and strong for your dad/stepdad. I know this hasn’t been easy, and we are all so proud of you.”

Before he started exposing the Church of Scientology, Mike Rinder was a senior executive for the organization and the Sea Organization. Since leaving Scientology in 2007, he has been a key critic, teaming with fellow ex-scientologist Remini to uncover all its secrets.