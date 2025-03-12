‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Star Dave Mallow Dead at 76

Dave Mallow, who is known for his role as Baboo in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, passed away on Tuesday, Mar. 11, at the age of 76.

A source close to the late actor told TMZ that he died while in hospice care. He was a MonteCedro Senior Living Community resident in Altadena, California.

According to one of Mallow’s former colleagues, he had been struggling with his health over the years. They confirmed that while his death is sad, it’s not unexpected.

Oct. 19, 1948, Mallow started his career in the late 1960s. After his time as a radio personality, he moved to Los Angeles in 1984 to become a voice actor.

Dave Mallow Appeared on ‘Power Rangers’ And Other Big-Name Kid Series

Along with Power Rangers, Dave Mallow appeared in other big-name children’s series, including Digimon and Flipper. He further appeared in TV shows such as Everybody Loves Raymond, Mad Men, and Just Shoot Me!

Mallow also provided voices for video games, including Warcraft, Diablo III, Resident Evil 5/6, Call of Duty, and Street Fighter. He retired from voice acting in 2019.

Joshua Seth, who also worked with Dave Mallow on Digimon, then told TMZ that the late actor helped him launch his voice acting career while working on The Adventures of Hutch the Honeybee.

Seth hopes that people will remember Mallow as one of the early players who helped popularize the anime genre in America.

Dave is survived by his older sister, Marilyn, who also resides at MonteCedro Senior Living Community.

