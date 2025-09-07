Michigan Man Accused Of Stabbing Sister And Nephew To Death, Lied In Sister’s Bed Undressed

A 43-year-old Michigan man, Ladamien Keith Hill, is accused of stabbing his sister and nephew to death. Allegedly, Hill lay naked in her sister’s bed following their deaths.

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release issued by the Hazel Park Police Department (HPPD), the incident occurred on Monday, September 1. At around 4:15 p.m., HPPD officers responded to a Bardeno residence. They had received a report of an unresponsive female.

Upon arrival, however, police officers encountered a gruesome scene. Inside the residence, 41-year-old Linda Hill and her son, 12-year-old Kardi Jackson, were found, having suffered apparent knife cuts to their throats. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Linda’s 64-year-old uncle, who lives in the residence’s basement, spoke with police officers. He shared, according to the HPPD, that he had heard some “loud noises” while watching TV. Around 15 to 20 minutes later, the man discovered Linda’s body and then called 911. He wasn’t aware of anyone being in the house other than Linda and Kardi.

Brother Arrested

However, police officers reviewed video footage that allegedly showed a red Lincoln leaving the residence shortly after the homicides occurred. Additional video footage also showed the vehicle arriving before the killings took place, police said.

Family members later told the police that they were unable to locate Ladamien Keith Hill, Linda’s brother. They were trying to inform him of his sister’s death. Then, police learned that Hill had entered Linda’s home uninvited, allegedly saying, “Forgive me” as he entered her bedroom.

The HPPD alleged that Hill lay in Linda’s bed naked for 5 to 15 minutes before leaving the residence. Family members added that he was driving a red Lincoln, police said.

A day later, on September 2, HPPD detectives and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Pontiac residence. Hill was arrested, and police allegedly found blood evidence in the red Lincoln and in Hill’s clothes he is accused of wearing during the killings.

As reported by WXYZ, Hill has been charged with first-degree murder. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

“This is a case of shocking and deplorable violence against a single mother and her son in their own home,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. “Linda Hill and Kardi Jackson should still be with us. My heart goes out to their family as they grieve for their loss.”