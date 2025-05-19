Michigan College Student Fatally Shot In Head In ‘Intentional’ Shooting At House Party

A 19-year-old Michigan college student, Connor Lotterman, tragically lost his life after being shot in the head at a house party. Multiple shots were fired during the incident, and while Lotterman’s death has been ruled accidental, the shooting overall was labeled “intentional” by police.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), and as reported by WOOD, the incident took place on Friday, May 9, at around 11 p.m. Inside the house, located on 2nd Avenue, Lotterman was enjoying a party on the first floor. On the second floor, however, a 20-year-old with a loaded gun was inside a bedroom.

At one point, the 20-year-old, who remains unnamed, started shooting multiple times through the second-story floor. As a result, one of those bullets, unfortunately, struck Lotterman in the head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries on May 10. According to the New York Post, he was supposed to turn 20 on May 13.

The county medical examiner ruled that Lotterman’s death was accidental. As per WOOD, alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the shooting. Prosecutors are currently considering filing criminal charges against the 20-year-old.

OCSO’s Captain Jake Sparks has labeled the shooting “quite intentional.”

“Multiple rounds were fired,” Sparks said. “It wasn’t like as if it were a one-shot accidental discharge. This was numerous rounds discharged. Although the result of the shooting led to an accidental death, this shooting was intentional.”

GSVU Reacts

Connor Lotterman was a sophomore at Grand Valley State University. GVSU Dean of Students Aaron Haight shared a statement with Wood, saying that Connor’s death was “tragic.”

“On behalf of President Mantella, the Laker community extends our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” Haight said. “Students may utilize the Care referral process and the University Counseling Center for support and resources during this difficult time. Faculty and staff can access mental health services via the Employee Assistance Program.”

Captain Sparks issued a reminder to families to properly store any firearms in their possession.

“If you have firearms that are out, lock them away, separate them from the ammunition,” Sparks added. “Gun safes, trigger guards, trigger locks, all those things can be important to make sure nothing tragic happens.”

According to Lotterman’s obituary, he is the youngest of five children. He is survived by his parents, his four siblings, his maternal grandparents, and his girlfriend of three years.