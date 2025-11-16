Former First Lady Michelle Obama Says America Is ‘Not Ready’ for a Woman President

As some Americans start preparing for the 2028 presidential election, Michelle Obama admits she believes that the US is not quite ready for a woman president.

According to CNN, the former First Lady made the admission while at a recent event with actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

“As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” she stated while speaking about Kamala Harris’ loss to now President Donald Trump. “That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running ’cause you are lying. You’re not ready for a woman.”

She then said, “We got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still… a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.”

Michelle Obama has been upfront about her political future, previously declaring that she will not run to be the first woman president of America.

“I will not run for president. No, nope, not going to do it,” she stated in 2016.

Obama then said that her daughters, Malia and Sasha, were the main reasons she did not run for president.

“They’ve handled [the presidency] with grace and with poise, but enough is enough,” she explained.

Obama reaffirmed her stance not to run for president while on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast earlier this year. She referred to the idea of running as “unthinkable.”

“When people ask me, would I ever run? The answer is no,” she said. “Not only am I not interested in politics in that way, but the thought of putting my girls back into the spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves… I think we’ve done enough.”

Obama then added, “Question asked and answered – never gonna happen.”

Michelle Obama Previously Warned About President Trump Being a Threat to the US

While campaigning for Kamala Harris in 2024, Michelle Obama made it clear where she stood on Donald Trump, calling him a threat to the country.

“Please, please do not hand our fates over to the likes of Trump,” she said at a campaign rally in Michigan.”Who knows nothing about us, who has shown deep contempt for us.”

She further stated, “Because a vote for him is a vote against us, against our health, against our worth.”

Elsewhere at the same rally, Obama declared, “By every measure, [Harris] has demonstrated that she’s read… The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment?”