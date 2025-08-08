michelin-recommended-restaurant-to-close-down

Austin, Texas Asian restaurant lovers might need to find a new joint to soy their sorrows.

The hospitality group Tatsu-Ya announced on Thursday that its Austin-based restaurant, DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya, will be closing its doors after six years, per local outlet KVUE. The closure comes nearly a year after the restaurant earned recognition in the prestigious Texas Michelin Guide.

The Japanese shabu-shabu restaurant is closing “to make way for a newly imagined concept,” but it’s unclear how the North Austin space will change.

“[DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya] allowed us to share a unique side of Japanese cuisine, a place where we could slow down, cook together, and share something special,” Chef Tatsu Aikawa explained in the release.

“For fans of interactive dining, no place in town is more fun—or delicious—than this lively strip mall enclave,” the Michelin Guide’s description of DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya read. “Even hot pot neophytes will easily find their footing, thanks to servers who usher the experience along with detailed guidance (and even hourglass timers, where needed), to make sure results are optimal.”

News of the Popular Restaurant Closing Comes as a Surprise

The news comes as a surprise. Since its opening in 2019, DipDipDip has garnered significant acclaim, earning the Michelin nod and being named Eater Austin’s Restaurant of the Year. It was also recognized as Best New Restaurant by GQ.

Chef Aikawa, trained at L.A.’s Michelin-starred Urasawa, launched Ramen Tatsu-Ya in 2012 and has since opened several Japanese-inspired restaurants in Austin. These include Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, a Texas-style izakaya; Tiki Tatsu-Ya, a tiki bar; and Domo Alley-Gato, a casual patio bar. Ramen Tatsu-Ya is also expanding, with a new location opening this year and plans for more in Houston.

No official reason has been provided for DipDipDip’s closure. However, Tatsu-Ya announced in a statement that a new concept will soon take its place at 7301 Burnet Rd.

The announcement likely signals the closure of DipDipDip Ice Cream, the kiosk located outside the accompanying hot pot restaurant at the same address. Todd Coerver, CEO of the Tatsu-Ya group and former leader of P. Terry’s, shared with Eater Austin on Thursday that the future of the ice cream shop remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, foodies will have until August 17 to get one last taste before DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya shutters forever.