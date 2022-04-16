Michael Strahan’s Youngest Daughter Makes Runway Debut, Her Transformation Is Unreal

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan had an impressive reason to celebrate one of his children this week after his daughter Isabella Strahan made her catwalk debut. The proud dad had front row seats to one of his youngest daughters’ first time walking the runway, and it was obvious that the entire experience made him an emotional wreck, though he tried valiantly to keep it together.

Michael Strahan Cheers On Model Daughter

We could have guessed that modeling was in the cards for Isabella Strahan after her dad Michael Strahan posted a photo of the two of them standing nearly shoulder to shoulder during Isabella’s volleyball practice. With Michael standing strong at 6’5”, that would put Isabella, only 18 years old, at about 6” herself! Since she’s certainly tall enough to model, not to mention absolutely gorgeous, it’s almost surprising that it took this long for young Isabella to experience her first catwalk.

Michael shared an edited video featuring highlights from the event on his Instagram and it covered almost every moment of the night. From Isabella’s hair and make-up preparation to the catwalk itself to the photos ops after the fact, Michael was present to document it all, and we suspect his eyes weren’t entirely dry while he did so.

A Very Proud Dad

There were several moments that we adored in the short video, including Michael’s palpable excitement as he watched his daughter get her make-up done backstage. Perhaps the absolute best moment, however, came during one of Isabella’s turns on the catwalk. The camera tracks her as she makes her way down to the front and turns to make the walk back. On the way back, we get a peek at Michael, who looks like he’s just seconds away from shedding a tear of parental pride.

His heartfelt caption said it all. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad.”

Michael isn’t just proud of Isabella; he loves all of his kids, including Isabella’s twin sister Sophia, equally. He shares two children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, and occasionally posts full family portraits of all four of his offspring. It has to be a little bittersweet for Michael to watch his youngest take her first steps as an adult with a career and a dream of her own, but watching her do so well her first time at bat makes it all worth it.

More Stories From Suggest

Michael Strahan Gets Emotional In Rare Tribute To Twin Girls



Michael Strahan Closed His Iconic Gap, See How Different He Looks



Michael Strahan Posts Throwback On Instagram: His Grin Is The Only Thing That Didn’t Change