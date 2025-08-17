Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Reveals Her Engagement Is Off

After plenty of love in the air and PDA galore, Paris Jackson and her fiancé, Justin Long, have officially hit the brakes on their star-crossed love story.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter and sole daughter of Michael Jackson has called off her engagement to her music producer fiancé, according to PEOPLE.

Jackson announced the breakup in a post shared to X on July 31, saying the “breakup tears” seen in emotional Daily Mail photos earlier that month were very real (and not due to the anniversary of her legendary father’s death, as the outlet implied).

The actress and singer, who toured with Incubus this summer, announced her engagement to Long in December, writing on Instagram that she “couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect” for her.

Justin Long and Paris Jackson back in February. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund)

“Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you.”

Paris Jackson Gushed About Her Since Canceled Wedding Back in June

In June, Jackson revealed to Access Hollywood that she was fully immersed in planning her wedding.

“The dress is being made, the venue has been picked, and the date has been picked by an astrologer, because I’m from L.A.,” she gushed. “I’m all about the crystals and the astrologer, and all that stuff.”

Paris and Justin showed a lot of PDA on social media. (Image via Instagram / Paris Jackson)

Despite the breakup and calling off the big wedding, Jackson has a lot to celebrate in 2025.

Jackson, who marked five years of sobriety from alcohol and heroin addiction this past January, debuted her first album, Wilted, in 2020. Since then, she has continued to share her artistry through a steady stream of EPs and singles.

On July 18, she shared her experience touring with Incubus on Instagram, writing, “It’s been a hell of a summer so far.”

She also quietly scrubbed Long from her Instagram. No doubt, she’s doing her best version of Eat, Pray, Love while on her summer tour.