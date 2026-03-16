Michael B. Jordan Hits Up In-N-Out After Oscar Win

Forget the fancy afterparties. Best Actor winner Michael B. Jordan celebrated his 2026 Oscar win the only way that makes sense: with a trip to In-N-Out.

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Jordan took home the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards for his role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners. He celebrated the only way one should: by heading straight to In-N-Out Burger.

In clips shared on social media, the 39-year-old was all smiles, posing with his trophy at the counter and standing in front of trays of food while a crowd cheered and shouted his name.

“So humble, so down to earth, a well-deserved winner,” one top fan comment read under the fun clip.

Okay, so maybe the Creed actor didn’t end his night with a burger. The star’s visit to the West Coast fast-food chain was just a pit stop before he headed to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party to continue the celebrations. While walking the red carpet, Jordan kissed his Oscar as he posed for photos in a sharp brown suit.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Jordan took the stage to accept his award, starting his speech by thanking his family and his Sinners director and frequent collaborator, Ryan Coogler. Coogler, also 39, had won for Best Original Screenplay earlier in the night. He was also nominated for Best Director, but the award went to Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another.

Jordan then shouted out Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld, his two pregnant co-stars from the vampire period flick.

“Wunmi, thank you so much for giving Smoke an opportunity to be him,” Jordan said. “Hailee at home — you know she’s getting ready to have a baby right now — thank you so much for being the other half of Stack.”

Michael B. Jordan Also Thanked ‘Everybody at Home’ During His Oscar’s Acceptance Speech

In his speech, Jordan also paid tribute to the Black actors who had previously won lead acting Oscars. “I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith. And to be amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys,” the Friday Night Lights alum said.

Jordan concluded his speech by thanking his longtime supporters.

“Thank you, everybody, in this room and everybody at home, for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me,” the Black Panther actor said.

No doubt delighting longtime fans, Jordan pointed to his Friday Night Lights costar Jesse Plemons as he walked off stage, with Plemons beaming ear to ear.

Texas forever…