mgk-fan-falls-through-stage-during-concert

Viral footage from Machine Gun Kelly’s recent London show captured the moment a fan fell through a hole in the stage, and MGK managed to muster up a bit of concern.

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While performing “Bloody Valentine” at his Lost Americana Tour stop at London’s O2 Arena on March 5, the 35-year-old performer invited several fans on stage. One of them took the lyrics a little too literally and took what could have been a very nasty fall.

Fan-captured videos shared on social media show MGK (real name Colson Baker) walking on stage, followed by fans, one of whom slipped into a gap in the floor.

“Oh, my God! Hold up,” the “Cliché” hitmaker said. However, not missing an opportunity, the wordsmith switched up a lyric of “Bloody Valentine” and belted out, “I really hope that you’re okay.”

After helping the fan back up, MGK checked in with a quick, “Are you okay?” Once the fan gave the all-clear, he offered the very reassuring and not at all played out response, “Let’s f—ing go!”

MGK Gives Fan Who Fell on Stage a Parting Gift…

The fan, mortified, tried to apologize, but MGK was having none of it. “Oh, dude. No, no, no,” he said. “Sorry? That was the coolest thing you could have ever f—ing done. This is the first time I’ve ever sold out the O2. That’s the first time anyone’s ever fell off the stage, dude. Let’s f—ing go.”

MGK then hugged the fan, and they walked over to his mic stand, where he gave them a gift.

MGK performs onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena on March 05 in London, England. (Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage for ABA)

“Okay, you know what? I wear this hat every f—ing day,” he blurted, offering up a hat he claimed was a gift from a friend. “F— that, it’s yours.”

Meanwhile, the comments section to the fan footage of the moment included a mixed range of emotions from onlookers…

“’Hold up,’ goes straight into singing,” one onlooker joked. “‘I really hope that you’re fine’ 🤣 I’m sorry and I shouldn’t laugh but this gets funnier each time,” another MGK fan quipped. “I’d be so mortified at his amplified ‘oh my god’ 😭😭,” a third onlooker wrote.

MGK’s “Lost Americana Tour” will continue its international escapade with a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand this April. He will then return to mercilessly perform in the United States once more, with the tour’s second U.S. leg kicking off in May.