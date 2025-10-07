Metal Vocalist Rushes Home From Tour for Child’s Birth, Band Reveals Revamped Concert Plans

Get ready to welcome a new headbanger to the world… A fan-favorite metal band’s frontman is stepping back from a few upcoming tour dates to be with his wife as they welcome their new baby.

Shadow Of Intent announced Saturday on Instagram that frontman Ben Duerr would be leaving their current tour with Lorna Shore to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

“This morning, our vocalist Ben received the doctor’s call that his second child is going to be born any day now,” the metal band’s message began. “We fully support his decision to rush home to be present for this important time in his life.”

Ben Duerr of the metal band Shadow Of Intent performs in 2024. (Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

However, apparently, lacking a frontman is no big issue for the band. They then detailed to fans how they planned to continue the tour sans Duerr.

“We will still be playing all shows while we are out with Lorna Shore,” Shadow Of Intent continued. “Tonight we will be playing an instrumental set, our next 3 shows will feature our bassist Andrew Monias on vocals until Arizona, our friend Adam Mercer (ex-A Wake In Providence) will be holding down the mic.”

Metal Fans Rally Behind Shadow Of Intent’s Vocalist to Leave Band’s Tour for Child’s Birth

Metal fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the band’s frontman… and breathe a sigh of relief…

“Bro, I thought Ben was fired or died for a moment, but big congrats to bro,” one fan wrote. “Seeing an announcement post and ‘…our vocalist Ben…’ Made my heart drop for a second lol but congrats to Ben!” a second fan echoed.

“Excited to be sharing the stage with you guys! Congrats, Ben!” replacement vocalist Adam Mercer chimed in.

Other metal fans loved the prospect of an all-instrumental show (which may have left Ben Duerr a bit chagrined, but whatever).

“Honestly instrumental set would go hard, wish I was there,” a fan opined. “I want an instrumental shoooow,” another fan added.

“If a band is gonna rock an instrumental set, I’d want it to be Shadow of Intent! Congrats, Ben!!!” a third fan gushed.

The tour began on September 17 and is set to end on October 30 in New York City. Mercer will join the lineup starting October 9.