Metal Legend Dies ‘a Few Days After His Birthday’: RIP to John Waterhouse

Guitarist John Waterhouse, a former member of the fan favorite heavy metal band Demon, has died.

The British musician’s death was confirmed by the band on Facebook.

“It’s with great sadness we announce the passing of Demon legend John Waterhouse, a few days after his birthday,” the band began in an October 12 post.

“He was surrounded by his loved ones,” the band continued. “John was a massive part of the Demon family, playing on 6 studio albums and contributing his trademark sound to classic albums like Breakout and Taking the World by Storm.”

Waterhouse was 75, per the heavy metal outlet Hell Press.

Meanwhile, the post’s comments section was filled with mourning fans.

“Such sad news. But what a fantastic Demon legacy on the albums he played on. Taking the world by storm is a masterpiece. Condolences to his family,” one fan wrote.

“Sorry to hear this. I still have a couple of cassettes of his blues band. His music with Demon and elsewhere will always live on. He always came across as a lovely person. RIP John,” a second fan added.

Demon Posted a Recent Video of John Waterhouse Earlier This Year

Just this past May, Demon posted a video on Facebook of John Waterhouse doing a guitar tutorial. “Really cool video from the legend Johnny Waterhouse!! Well worth a watch for you guitar players,” the band wrote alongside the footage.

Waterhouse played with Demon from 1984 to 1994, recording several albums. These include British Standard Approved (1985), Heart of Our Time (1985), Demon (EP) (1986), Breakout (1987), Taking the World by Storm (1989), One Helluva Night (live album) (1990), Hold On to the Dream (1991), and Blow-Out (1992).

Demon started as part of the new wave of British heavy metal but later incorporated hard rock and progressive rock elements. The band debuted in 1981 with the album Night of the Demon and has maintained a steady career, with a brief break from 1994 to 1996.

Their most recent album, Invincible, dropped last year.