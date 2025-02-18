Meryl Streep’s Daughter Is Getting Divorced: Mamie Gummer Files to End Marriage to Mehar Sethi

Mamie Gummer, the daughter of acting icon Meryl Streep, has recently filed for divorce from her husband, screenwriter Mehar Sethi, after nearly six years of marriage.

According to TMZ, The Good Wife star filed for divorce earlier this month. She listed the date of separation as May 6, 2023, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the divorce.

Mamie Gummer is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children, Peter, 5, and Mary, 3. She is also requesting spousal support and is seeking to terminate the court’s ability to award any support to Mehar.

The couple married in February 2019, two weeks before she gave birth to Peter. Gummer was previously married to fellow actor Benjamin Walker from 2011 to 2013.

Mamie Gummer’s Parents Previously Revealed They Have Been Separated For Over Half a Decade

The split between Mamie Gummer and Mehar Sethi occurred a little over a year after the actress’ parents, Don Gummer and Meryl Streep, revealed they quietly separated years ago.

At the time, a representative for Streep shared in a statement to People, “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

Streep and Gummer married in 1978. They share Mamie, their other two daughters, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson, and their son Henry Wolfe. The estranged couple hasn’t been publicly seen together since the 2018 Oscars. Despite being separated for over half a decade, Streep wore her wedding band at the 2023 Princesa de Asturias Awards in Spain.

They also celebrated their 45th anniversary in 2023.

In 2002, Streep opened up to Vogue about her relationship with Gummer. She explained that the secret to their longevity was “goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while.”

“There’s no road map on how to raise a family: It’s always an enormous negotiation,” she explained. “But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life. I can’t imagine eschewing one for the other.”