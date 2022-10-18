Win $2,200 In Prizes From These 5 Brands That Are Making Midlife Women Feel Seen

In honor of World Menopause Month, Suggest is partnering with five trailblazing brands that aim to uplift, inspire, nourish, and support midlife women. Starting today, Suggest readers can enter our Menopause Giveaway to win $2,200 worth of prizes in beauty, wellness, clothing, and more.

For far too long, entering midlife as a woman has felt like stepping into the shadows. Suggest is excited to play a part in the pro-aging revolution. We seek to empower women (including ourselves) to celebrate and explore this new stage of life.

Thanks to these five brands, women in midlife are finally getting the recognition they deserve and the support they need—especially around menopause. Use the form below to enter Suggest’s giveaway to treat your menopause symptoms and yourself.

Meet The Brands (And Find Your Prizes)

Suggest is committed to bringing our readers the best brands in the business. And every partnership we create is built on the same foundation: to respect, support, and celebrate midlife women.

1. $200 Gift Card For LoveSeen Lashes

Style icon Jenna Lyons founded LoveSeen to dismantle the idea that false lashes are one-size-fits-all. Together with co-creator Troi Ollivierre, LoveSeen has created a line of inclusive, eco-conscious, and natural falsies you are sure to love. Not sure which lash you’d try? Take LoveSeen’s Lash Quiz to find out.

2. $500 Gift Card For MENO Vitamins

From the makers of FLO and O Positiv Vitamins comes MENO, a new line of non-hormonal supplements designed for women experiencing the peskiest of menopause symptoms: hot flashes, night sweats, sleeplessness, occasional anxiety, and mood swings. MENO vitamins use natural ingredients like black cohosh, ashwagandha, chasteberry, and vitamins D3 and B6 to alleviate and improve symptoms with regular use. So, you can celebrate this stage of your life—not suffer through it.

3. $500 Gift Card For Kindra Wellness Products

Struggling through menopause? Meet Kindra. They sell science-backed estrogen-free menopause essentials for everything from vaginal dryness and low libido to hot flashes and brain fog! Their products are doctor-recommended and highly reviewed, like their best-selling Daily Vaginal Lotion with over 1000 reviews. Want to learn more? Check out 5 Reasons to Try Kindra’s Lotion.

4. $500 Gift Card For WILE Supplements

We’ve loved WILE Women ever since we sat down with its founders to discuss hormonal therapy’s social and medical stigmas. WILE’s line of plant-based wellness products uses a naturopathic approach that works with your body’s hormones, not against them. From Burnout Relief tinctures to stress-soothing Tranq Dranq, WILE’s products are clinically proven to reduce the most stubborn of menopause symptoms.

5. $500 Gift Card For The W Marketplace

Imagine finding everything you need on a shopping site and knowing that every dollar you spend is going to a woman-owned business. The W Marketplace is an e-commerce site for women-owned businesses of all kinds, from beauty to clothing to wine. The W Marketplace also offers women-owned professional services, including consultants, coaches, financial advisors, legal aid, and more.

