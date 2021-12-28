From ‘Melting Potatoes’ To Tornado Omelettes, Check Out The Most Innovative (And Tasty) Recipes Of 2021

Food has undergone a major revolution in 2021. Whether it’s due to being stuck at home or the resurgence of binge-worthy cooking shows on Netflix–people now prefer to add a bit more variety in the kitchen. 2021 brought us some incredible recipes that certainly had us reaching for seconds. With the help of these hacks, amateurs and professionals alike are redefining comfort food.

How To Make Melting Potatoes

(Stepanek Photography/Shutterstock.com)

Set your ovens to 450°F, because this roasted potato hack is changing the game entirely. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t enjoy a perfectly-executed roasted potato. Rich, starchy, and delicious. However, now there’s a way to crank your everyday roasted potatoes to 11 with this recipe hack.

This melty potatoes recipe involves butter, oil, and chicken broth. Read about the results and make your own here. Be warned though. Once you go melting, you never go back.

Tyler Florence’s Mashed Potato Hack

(Dina Saeed/Shutterstock.com)

Yes, we’re staying on the potato train in 2021. What if someone told you that your mashed potatoes could be more creamy, and more delicious? In 1621, you might burn them at the stake for witchcraft. In 2021, however, there’s nothing abnormal about deliciously creamy mashed potatoes–it’s just Tyler Florence’s mashed potato hack. Learn how to perform the hack yourself here.

Tornado Omelette’s Bring A Twist To Breakfast

(@nakama_kou/Tiktok)

If there’s one food hack to try before the new year comes it’s the Tornado Omelette. This surprising twist on egg preparation has created an Instagram-worthy breakfast. While the ingredients list may be simple, the execution is where it gets tricky. You’ll need chopsticks and a little bit of patience to master this cooking technique. Click here to learn how to create this vertical, gravity-defying dish.

The TikTok Bacon Hack

(Dana Hopkins)

Since the discovery of bacon, we’ve been on a quest for the perfect way to prepare it. In 2021, one TikTok claimed to have the answer to that age-old question: “what is the best way to cook bacon?” This bacon hack shows you can have it all: crispy, chewy, and juicy–all in perfect, salty harmony.

The TikTok bacon hack is not just another oven-roasted bacon cooking method. It takes a bit more effort to prepare the twisted bacon curls, but the results are worth the effort. Click here to learn how to try this bacon hack for yourself.