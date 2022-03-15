We’re Obsessed With Melanie Griffith’s Bizarre Accessory Choice

Celebrities are known for their fashion statements both on and off the red carpet, and Melanie Griffith is no exception. The actress has recently been spotted sporting a pretty distinct accessory.

Griffith’s Lacy Accessory

Griffith has been adding fingerless lace gloves to her ensembles, whether a fancy dress for a red carpet event or leggings and a turtleneck as she runs errands. The actress owns the gloves in black and white, both of which coordinate well with her typically black-and-white outfits.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 17: Melanie Griffiths attends the annual Global Gift Gala London at Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel on October 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

When wearing the unusual accessory on the red carpet, Griffith has paired the gloves with a white sundress and a black-and-white patterned dress. The actress paired the white dress with her black pair of gloves, matching them to her strappy black heels. The patterned, high-neck dress was worn with the white gloves, which matched the solid white cuffs on the long-sleeved dress.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Melanie Griffith arrives at The Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 06, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Griffith even wears fingerless lace gloves in her everyday life. She was recently photographed sporting the black lace versions of her gloves with a black turtleneck with bold shoulder pads and matching black leggings with sheer panels. Griffith completed the look with a black shoulder bag, black combat boots, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Hollywood Is The Family Business For Griffith

Griffith is a well-known actress, but she’s equally famous for her family. Griffith is Hollywood royalty; her mother is Hitchcock icon, Tippi Hedren. Griffith made her onscreen debut in 1975, going on to star in movies like Working Girl, Something Wild, and Lolita. She also appeared in TV shows like Starsky & Hutch, Miami Vice, and Hawaii Five-0.

Griffith married actor Don Johnson, who starred in hits like Knives Out and Django Unchained, in 1976, but they divorced six months later. The pair remarried in 1989 but ultimately split for good in 1996. After her divorce from Johnson, Griffith married Antonio Banderas, but the couple divorced in 2015.

In addition to her famous mom and ex-husbands, Griffith also has a famous daughter: Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson. Even though Griffith has plenty of competition from her family members when it comes to making headlines, her distinctive fashion choices keep her in the spotlight.

